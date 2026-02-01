Budget 2026: From Cloud Consumer to Cloud Host: India’s 2047 Tax Vision

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed a tax holiday until 2047 for foreign companies that deliver cloud services to global customers through data centres located in India. The announcement came during the Union Budget 2026 - 27 speech in the Lok Sabha. Alongside this, related entities providing data-centre services from India can opt for a safe-harbour tax of 15% on cost, aimed at offering clarity and reducing tax disputes.

The proposal allows foreign cloud providers serving global users to anchor their infrastructure in India and receive tax benefits on eligible income linked to those services. The safe harbour rule replaces case by case tax assessments with a fixed margin approach.









Provision of tax holidays until 2047 to foreign companies providing cloud services to global customers through India-based data centre services. Related Entities providing data center services from India to get a safe-harbour of 15% on cost, the Budget at a Glance document said, highlighting the tax reforms aimed at boosting the services sector.

The 21 year horizon is significant for an industry that requires high upfront investment in land, power, cooling, and fibre connectivity. Data-centre location decisions are long-term, and the government’s message is that India is ready to host such infrastructure for decades. The timing aligns with rising global demand for compute and storage driven by artificial intelligence, growing focus on data residency, and the need for trusted geographies to host digital infrastructure.

Also Read: OpenAI is Planning a Data Center in India with 1 Gigawatt Capacity: Report

If global cloud companies choose India as a base, the impact could extend across the ecosystem. Data-centre developers, fibre providers, construction firms, and power utilities may see increased activity. Indian start-ups and enterprises could benefit from stronger local cloud capacity and lower latency.

DE-CIX India welcomed the announcement, highlighting the importance of interconnection alongside infrastructure growth.

The Budget 2026 tax holiday for global cloud providers using India-based data centres is a decisive policy move that positions India as a long-term digital infrastructure and AI growth hub. As hyperscalers expand, the real differentiator will be resilient, carrier-neutral interconnection that enables low-latency access, ecosystem depth, and scalable digital economies, said Sudhir Kunder, CBO, DE-CIX India.

The measure signals a shift in India’s role in the digital economy from being a large consumer of global cloud services to becoming a location from which those services are delivered worldwide.

If investments follow, India could see a new wave of large data-centre projects over the coming years, strengthening its position in the global cloud and AI infrastructure landscape.

Also Read: Nxtra by Airtel Leads Edge Data Center Network With Presence in Over 65 Cities Across India: Report

This proposal is less about tax relief and more about strategy. By offering long-term certainty, India is attempting to influence where the physical backbone of the internet will be built in the coming decades. If executed well, this could mark the moment India transitions from a major user of global cloud services to a country that hosts and powers them for the world.