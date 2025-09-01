OpenAI is Planning a Data Center in India with 1 Gigawatt Capacity: Report

Reported by Tanuja K 0

India is an important market for OpenAI with respect to the number of users. A new data center would only help the company in pushing its business and investments in the region.

Highlights

  • OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT, is planning to open a data center with local partners in India.
  • This data center, reportedly, will have at least one gigawatt capacity, as per Bloomberg News (via Reuters).
  • OpenAI has officially confirmed that they are opening an office in India and is currently in the process to form a local team.

Follow Us

openai is planning a data center in

OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT, is planning to open a data center with local partners in India. This data center, reportedly, will have at least one gigawatt capacity, as per Bloomberg News (via Reuters). OpenAI has officially confirmed that they are opening an office in India and is currently in the process to form a local team. The first office will be opened in the national capital, New Delhi.




Read More - 5G Monetisation will Pick Up in India when Unlimited Data is Removed

India is an important market for OpenAI with respect to the number of users. A new data center would only help the company in pushing its business and investments in the region. Note that while the office in India is confirmed officially by the company, the data center is not confirmed. However, it won't be a surprising move.

Read More - Reliance Jio IPO is Coming, Here’s What to Know

Data centers are required by companies like OpenAI to process the data that comes from the client's devices and in India, there's no OpenAI data center. Having its own data center would help the company in creating employment in the country, and would also ensure that its data is protected and processed safely. Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI could announce the new data center facility upon his visit to India in September, 2025.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Pratul :

TRAI and govt nexus with Jio is very open. The same was visible when Rcom was launched under a late…

BSNL is a Bigger Threat to Vi than Airtel, Jio…

Pratul :

Their 100 mbps speed is max limit and not minimum speeds at all times. So even if network is empty…

BSNL is a Bigger Threat to Vi than Airtel, Jio…

Raju :

Now BSNL starts playing pricing game. Today 1999 plan 600 GB Data with unlimited calling and 365 days validity revised…

BSNL Extends Re 1 Plan Offer

shivraj roy :

yeah i have seen that a few months ago 10gbps for home with gigabit speeds in every room is crazy…

5G Monetisation will Pick Up in India when Unlimited Data…

Faraz :

Same they tried to manipulate my Father but he had to confirm it with me first, and I denied (hehe)

BSNL is a Bigger Threat to Vi than Airtel, Jio…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments