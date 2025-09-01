OpenAI is Planning a Data Center in India with 1 Gigawatt Capacity: Report

OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT, is planning to open a data center with local partners in India. This data center, reportedly, will have at least one gigawatt capacity, as per Bloomberg News (via Reuters). OpenAI has officially confirmed that they are opening an office in India and is currently in the process to form a local team. The first office will be opened in the national capital, New Delhi.

India is an important market for OpenAI with respect to the number of users. A new data center would only help the company in pushing its business and investments in the region. Note that while the office in India is confirmed officially by the company, the data center is not confirmed. However, it won't be a surprising move.

Data centers are required by companies like OpenAI to process the data that comes from the client's devices and in India, there's no OpenAI data center. Having its own data center would help the company in creating employment in the country, and would also ensure that its data is protected and processed safely. Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI could announce the new data center facility upon his visit to India in September, 2025.