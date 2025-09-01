Techno Digital Opens 36MW AI-Ready Data Centre in Chennai



Techno Digital, the digital infrastructure arm of Techno Electric and Engineering Company Limited (TEECL), announced last week the inauguration of its 36 MW data center at SIPCOT IT Park, Siruseri, Chennai, with an investment of USD 175 million. This facility is part of Techno Digital's USD 1 billion commitment to building future-ready, sustainable digital infrastructure across the country, the company stated on August 28, 2025.

Hyperscale Capacity with Future-Ready Design

Spanning 200,000 sq. ft., the data center offers hosting capacity for over 2,400 high-density racks, with flexible power densities ranging from 10 kW to 50 kW per rack and beyond. According to the company, the facility, located in Chennai's IT corridor, is designed for resilience against climate risks and offers seamless connectivity to multiple cable landing stations and domestic networks that form the backbone of India's internet backbone.

Investment in Chennai's IT Corridor

"Our Chennai AI-ready hyperscale data center is a significant milestone in our commitment to accelerating the Digital India vision and advancing India’s self-reliance initiative. This launch goes beyond infrastructure; it represents a strategic investment in building a future-ready digital ecosystem," said, Ankit Saraiya, Director and CEO, Techno Digital. "Chennai stands out as a top destination for hyperscale data centers, due to its robust infrastructure, progressive business policies, and vibrant talent pool. This, coupled with our strong credentials in power infrastructure, strategically positions us as a partner of choice for enterprises looking to modernize, scale, embrace sustainability and future-proof their digital operations."

The company noted that with the rise in data consumption, rapid cloud adoption, and advancements in AI and 5G rollout, data centers are the strategic pillars that deliver scalable, secure, and efficient solutions to meet this demand.

Positioning Chennai as a Data Center Hub

"Today's digital-native enterprises demand hyper-availability, seamless scalability, robust security, and operational resilience — all while advancing their sustainability goals. We are confident that the strategically located facility on India's southern coast in Chennai, further augmented by our network of interconnected Edge data centers, is well poised to shape the country's digital infrastructure with sustainable, AI-driven, and cloud-optimized offerings," added Amit Agrawal, President of Techno Digital.

Padam Prakash Gupta, Managing Director, TEECL, added, "With this strategic expansion, Techno Electric reaffirms its commitment to building a high-quality, benchmark digital infrastructure platform. The Chennai Data Center facility is a testament to the group's EPC leadership and financial discipline, ensuring superior returns and long-term value creation for all stakeholders."

Sustainability and Reliability

The data centre has been designed to meet climate resilience standards and sustainability goals, with 25 percent of its site dedicated to green spaces. It features adiabatic cooling towers, an energy-efficient exterior to reduce heat gain, and advanced water treatment and recycling systems. The design is aligned with a Rated 3+ reliability standard and is set to receive USGBC Gold certification, the company said.