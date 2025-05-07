TEECL Launches USD 1 Billion Digital Infra Arm, Partners with RailTel to Develop 102 Edge Data Centers



Techno Electric and Engineering Company Limited (TEECL) has officially launched Techno Digital Infra Private Limited, its new wholly-owned digital infrastructure arm, backed by a USD 1 billion investment. On Tuesday, Techno Digital announced plans to develop an integrated network of hyperscale and edge data centers, targeting a cumulative capacity of 250 MW spread across India. "This strategic move marks a transformative leap to revolutionise India's digital economy, aligned with the Government of India’s flagship programme, Digital India," the company said in a statement on May 6, 2025.

Techno Digital Infra

"The decision to enter the digital infrastructure space is both timely and visionary," said Padam Prakash Gupta, Managing Director, Techno Electric and Engineering Co Ltd. "India's data economy is poised for exponential growth, and with our legacy in power infrastructure and EPC, we see ourselves as natural enablers of this transformation. Techno Digital is not just a business venture—it's a national mission to bridge the digital divide and power a truly connected India."

Chennai Hyperscale Data Center

Techno Digital is commencing operations in Chennai, where it is constructing a 36 MW hyperscale data center within SIPCOT IT Park, Siruseri. The Rated-3 facility, spanning approximately 200,000 square feet, will house up to 2,400 racks. It integrates renewable energy with Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) to ensure continuous sustainability, uses adiabatic cooling for water efficiency, maintains 25 percent green cover, and is designed for a power usage effectiveness (PUE) of 1.35.

Future hyperscale data center sites are planned in Kolkata and Noida. Hyperscale data centers are large facilities that store and process massive workloads and data for enterprises, enabling global-scale cloud services and AI workloads.

TEECL said it is leveraging its deep domain expertise in power infrastructure and sustainability to build India's most efficient, reliable, and eco-conscious network of data centers.

"We are not just building data centers, we are powering India's digital revolution," said Amit Agrawal, President, Techno Digital. "Our hybrid strategy integrating hyperscale and edge will redefine how data is hosted, processed, and delivered. Whether it's AI, OTT, fintech, or governance, our infrastructure is designed for the next decade of digital growth. We are empowering our ecosystem partners to offer unique solutions around cloud, security and managed services thereby ensuring cutting edge technology’s ubiquitous availability and affordability."

Nationwide Edge Network with RailTel Partnership

As part of its nation-building vision, TEECL also announced a partnership with RailTel Corporation of India (under the Ministry of Railways) to develop edge data centers in 102 cities across 23 states.

"This landmark project will be the largest deployment of its kind, bringing low-latency computing closer to users in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, empowering sectors such as AI, BFSI, telecom, OTT, e-sports, healthcare, e-governance, and manufacturing," the company added.

Edge data centres are small, localised facilities that process data closer to users to reduce latency and improve speed for real-time applications.

Powering India's AI and 5G Digital Ecosystem

"From AI workloads and 5G to cloud-native applications, we're enabling India to process data where it's consumed, reducing latency, energy use, and cost. Our edge deployment model is not just technically superior, it's a complete ecosystem that encompasses all aspects of a digital infrastructure," said Ankit Saraiya, Director and CEO of Techno Electric and Engineering Co. Ltd.

Headquartered in Kolkata, Techno Electric and Engineering Co. Ltd. (TEECL) is an EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) service provider for the energy sector. The company is also expanding its footprint in emission control projects and renewable energy, including wind, solar, and Battery Energy Storage projects.