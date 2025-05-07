Jio Halts Express SIM Delivery Plans After DoT Blocks Airtel-Blinkit Initiative: Report

Reported by Kripa B 0

Bharti Airtel also reassesses its Blinkit-based SIM delivery model as DoT cracks down on post-delivery self-KYC.

Jio Halts Express SIM Delivery Plans After DoT Blocks Airtel-Blinkit Initiative: Report
Reliance Jio has shelved its plans to launch an express home delivery service for mobile SIM cards, following a directive from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) that recently blocked a similar initiative by Bharti Airtel in partnership with Blinkit on national security grounds, according to an ETTelecom report.

Jio Had Disclosed Express SIM Delivery Plans

In a letter dated April 16 to DoT secretary Neeraj Mittal, Jio had disclosed its intention to roll out the service from April 25, mirroring Airtel's express SIM delivery model. The telco had cited enhanced customer convenience as being in line with the government's emphasis on user-friendly services.

"Airtel's initiative enhances customer convenience in spirit with the government's policy for adopting customer-friendly processes. We shall also be launching a similar initiative with effect from April 25," Jio stated in the letter, according to the report.

DoT Flags Security Risks in Self-KYC

Last month, Airtel had partnered with quick commerce platform Blinkit to deliver SIM cards to customers within 10 minutes, charging a Rs 49 convenience fee for the service. However, the DoT intervened, raising objections over mobile users performing self-KYC (know-your-customer) authentication after receiving SIMs at home. Citing security concerns, the department instructed all telecom operators to ensure that Aadhaar-based self-KYC is completed before SIM cards are delivered, in compliance with existing regulations.

Jio Halts Express SIM Delivery Plans

Consequently, Jio has put its express delivery plans on hold. Airtel is now reassessing its offering and is expected to resume the service after aligning it with regulatory requirements. "Airtel will comply with DoT regulations but will definitely restore the home delivery service for the convenience of its customers,” the report cited a source as saying, adding that the actual delivery timeframe is likely to be extended, given the need for prior customer verification.

The express delivery model had emerged as a strategic customer acquisition tool, especially as telecom operators ramp up efforts to grow their 5G user base and monetise 5G mobile services.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

