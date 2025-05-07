

Reliance Jio has shelved its plans to launch an express home delivery service for mobile SIM cards, following a directive from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) that recently blocked a similar initiative by Bharti Airtel in partnership with Blinkit on national security grounds, according to an ETTelecom report.

Also Read: Airtel-Blinkit SIM Delivery Service Put on Hold Following DoT Scrutiny









Jio Had Disclosed Express SIM Delivery Plans

In a letter dated April 16 to DoT secretary Neeraj Mittal, Jio had disclosed its intention to roll out the service from April 25, mirroring Airtel's express SIM delivery model. The telco had cited enhanced customer convenience as being in line with the government's emphasis on user-friendly services.

"Airtel's initiative enhances customer convenience in spirit with the government's policy for adopting customer-friendly processes. We shall also be launching a similar initiative with effect from April 25," Jio stated in the letter, according to the report.

Also Read: Reliance Jio Claims to Have Higher ARPU in the Smartphone Segment

DoT Flags Security Risks in Self-KYC

Last month, Airtel had partnered with quick commerce platform Blinkit to deliver SIM cards to customers within 10 minutes, charging a Rs 49 convenience fee for the service. However, the DoT intervened, raising objections over mobile users performing self-KYC (know-your-customer) authentication after receiving SIMs at home. Citing security concerns, the department instructed all telecom operators to ensure that Aadhaar-based self-KYC is completed before SIM cards are delivered, in compliance with existing regulations.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Partners with Blinkit for 10-Minute SIM Card Delivery

Jio Halts Express SIM Delivery Plans

Consequently, Jio has put its express delivery plans on hold. Airtel is now reassessing its offering and is expected to resume the service after aligning it with regulatory requirements. "Airtel will comply with DoT regulations but will definitely restore the home delivery service for the convenience of its customers,” the report cited a source as saying, adding that the actual delivery timeframe is likely to be extended, given the need for prior customer verification.

The express delivery model had emerged as a strategic customer acquisition tool, especially as telecom operators ramp up efforts to grow their 5G user base and monetise 5G mobile services.

You can also join the TelecomTalk WhatsApp Community and TelecomTalk WhatsApp Channel for updates and discussions.