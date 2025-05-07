Airtel, Jio, Vi Seek Nod for Direct IBS Deployment at Key Airports: Report

Reported by Kripa B 0

Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea request right-of-way access to install telecom infrastructure across major Indian airports.

Highlights

  • Letters sent to authorities at airports in Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati, Navi Mumbai, and Mumbai.
  • Telcos emphasise regulatory compliance and exclusion of third-party vendors.
  • Initiative follows similar outreach to Mumbai Metro and Noida International Airport.

Follow Us

Airtel, Jio, Vi Seek Nod for Direct IBS Deployment at Key Airports: Report
Indian telecom operators—Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea—have written to airport authorities of Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati, Navi Mumbai, and Mumbai, seeking permission to deploy in-building solutions (IBS) for telecom connectivity without involving third-party infrastructure providers.

Also Read: Airtel, Jio, Vi Decline Unviable IBS Rates for Mumbai Metro, Propose Interim Connectivity Solution




Push for Direct IBS Installations at Airports

In separate but similarly worded letters sent in the last week of April, the operators urged the airports' chief executives to allow a joint survey of the premises and grant right-of-way (RoW) for the deployment of a common IBS network. The telcos cited regulatory norms, which prohibit third-party vendors from deploying active telecom infrastructure, allowing only licensed telecom service providers with spectrum rights to do so.

"We propose the deployment of a common in-building solution within the airport terminal to provide seamless and high-quality telecom connectivity, without involving any third-party infrastructure provider," the telcos said in the letters sent individually to the airport authorities in the last week of April, according to ETTelecom.

Also Read: COAI Slams MMRC’s Telecom Infrastructure Model for Metro Line 3, Citing Telecom Act Violations

Regulatory Norms Cited

The operators also said that public authorities are obligated to provide RoW to licensed entities for infrastructure deployment, and such permissions should not attract charges beyond those prescribed under the RoW rules. They added that the deployment of IBS in public spaces entails significant capital and operational investment, with limited commercial returns.

IBS Seen as Public Service, Not Profit

"Despite this, we are fully committed to investing in infrastructure at the airport to ensure consistent and high-quality connectivity for all users. Accordingly, RoW permissions should be viewed as a facilitative measure for public service rather than a commercial opportunity," the telcos said, as per the report.

Also Read: Airtel, Jio, Vi Urge Direct IBS Deployment at Noida Airport, Oppose Third-Party Involvement

The latest representations follow similar appeals made by the telecom firms to the Mumbai Metro and the upcoming Noida International Airport authorities, as part of a broader effort to directly manage telecom infrastructure in key public areas.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

" these are soverign backed bonds, meaning, if MTNL doesn't have the capacity to pay, the government of India will…

MTNL Defaults on Yet Another Payment

TheAndroidFreak :

Dimensity 8400 is efficient. Poco couldn't optimize it well. Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is efficient. Poco couldn't optimize it well.…

Realme has Just Teased a 10000mAh Battery for a GT…

Faraz :

You know what's funny after all these defending.. That millions have downgraded from 5G and settled for stable and cheaper…

Reliance Jio Claims to Have Higher ARPU in the Smartphone…

Faraz :

Weight of smartphones are growing uncontrolled.Why aren't we getting more efficient processors, display etc.

Realme has Just Teased a 10000mAh Battery for a GT…

Faraz :

Yeah.. Same similar type of speed I get at home depending on time of the day. Except for during IPL…

Reliance Jio Shifts to Locally Manufactured 5G Gear for Cost…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments