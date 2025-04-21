COAI Slams MMRC’s Telecom Infrastructure Model for Metro Line 3, Citing Telecom Act Violations

Reported by Kripa B 0

Telecom body slams MMRC for awarding active infrastructure deployment to unauthorized vendor, urges compliance with Telecommunication Act, 2023.

Highlights

  • COAI alleges MMRC violated the Telecommunication Act, 2023 by allowing an IP-I vendor to deploy active telecom infrastructure.
  • Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea jointly offered to install a common IBS network at no cost to MMRC.
  • No TSP has signed an agreement with MMRC’s vendor, COAI confirms.

Follow Us

Telcos Oppose MMRC’s Vendor-Driven Plan for Metro Line 3, Say It Violates Telecom Act: COAI
The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), representing major telecom players Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea, has strongly objected to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation's (MMRC) telecom infrastructure deployment model for Metro Line 3, calling it illegal, anti-consumer, and in violation of the Telecommunication Act, 2023. Metro Line 3 refers to the Colaba–Bandra–Aarey corridor.

Also Read: Airtel, Jio, Vi Decline Unviable IBS Rates for Mumbai Metro, Propose Interim Connectivity Solution: Report




COAI Raises Alarm Over Infrastructure Model

According to COAI, the core of the dispute lies in MMRC's decision to award the deployment of telecom infrastructure to a third-party Infrastructure Provider Category-I (IP-I) vendor through an internal tendering process.

"Under the current telecom licensing framework, IP-I providers are prohibited from deploying active infrastructure. This move not only breaches the Telecommunication Act, 2023, but also sidelines licensed Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) who are legally authorized and technically equipped to independently deploy mobile networks," the COAI said in a statement Monday, April 21, 2025.

COAI said deploying of such network(s) are a norm, even in important places like the PWD tunnel in Pragati Maidan or the Central Vista wherein the TSPs are laying infrastructure without paying any cost to anyone, including third-party firms.

Also Read: Airtel Launches Seamless 5G Connectivity on Mumbai Metro Aqua Line

TSPs Offered Zero-Cost Solution

All three TSPs had jointly proposed to install a common In-Building Solution (IBS) network across the metro corridor at their own cost, ensuring seamless and uninterrupted connectivity for commuters — without any financial burden on MMRC, as per COAI.

However, the association alleged that the metro authority rejected their request for Right of Way (RoW) permissions, citing the award of the project to a vendor selected through its internal processes.

"This decision prioritizes commercial gains over public convenience and stands in blatant violation of the Telecommunication Act, 2023, which guarantees fair, non-discriminatory access to public infrastructure for licensed TSPs," COAI said.

As per the association, the MMRC’s chosen model is in violation of the RoW provisions in the Telecommunication Act, which mandate access to public infrastructure (such as metro stations) for licensed operators.

Contrary to some media reports, COAI clarified that no member operator has entered into any agreement with the vendor appointed by MMRC. The association termed any such claims as factually incorrect and misleading.

Also Read: ACES to Equip Mumbai Metro Rail 3 Corridor With 4G, 5G Connectivity

MMRC's Vendor Model Called Anti-Competitive

The body also described MMRC’s approach as anti-competitive, arguing that the metro authority is leveraging its monopoly over metro premises to extract unjustified commercial returns. COAI noted that TSPs do not generate revenue from IBS infrastructure, yet are prepared to invest in it purely in the public interest.

"MMRC stands to benefit from enhanced mobile coverage at no cost, yet it chooses to obstruct the process for commercial gain," COAI added.

Reiterating its commitment to providing robust and lawful telecom connectivity, COAI urged MMRC to revisit its stance and allow licensed TSPs to independently deploy network infrastructure in line with statutory guidelines. The association stressed the need to uphold principles of fair access, regulatory compliance, and consumer welfare.

"COAI reiterates that TSPs are ready and willing to deploy a robust, secure and unified telecom network across all stations on Metro Line 3 — independently, and in full compliance with regulatory norms," COAI's statement said.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Sujata :

Well well well, old trend is back.Bitter truth but expected!

Airtel and Jio Lead Wireless Subscriber Growth in January 2025,…

Sujata :

If queued isn't available, others like airtel, vi allows double plan (old and new running together), but in bsnl, last…

BSNL Rs 1198 Prepaid Plan is Super Interesting

Sujata :

In Samsung phones it shows 3700, rest 3500

Airtel and Jio Lead Wireless Subscriber Growth in January 2025,…

As1 :

3700 is n78

Airtel and Jio Lead Wireless Subscriber Growth in January 2025,…

Shivraj roy :

wait a min faraz 3700mhz Jio 5G? i didn't know they operated on that band

Airtel and Jio Lead Wireless Subscriber Growth in January 2025,…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments