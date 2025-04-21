Vivo X200 Ultra has Launched and THIS is the Price

Vivo has launched the Vivo X200 Ultra for the people in China. Again, Vivo has partnered with ZEISS for tuning its triple-camera setup at the rear. With the ZEISS partnership, Vivo has made severe advancements over the years. The X200 Ultra is said to surpass the X200 Pro in camera and experience. Vivo has used the Vivo V3+ and VS1 imaging chips on this device. The device also has an AMOLED display with 2K resolution. It also comes with a huge battery and a Qualcomm flagship processor. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the phone.









Vivo X200 Ultra Price

Vivo X200 Ultra comes in several memory variants with 12GB+256GB, 16GB+512GB, and 16GB+1TB priced at CNY 6499 (approx Rs 75,500), CNY 6999 (approx Rs 84,000), and CNY 7,999 (approx Rs 92,000). There's also a variant with photography kit priced at CNY 9,699 (roughly Rs 1,13,000). The device will go on sale in China on April 29, 2025.

Vivo X200 Ultra Specifications

The Vivo X200 Ultra runs on Android 15 based FunTouch OS 15 and comes with a 6.82-inch 8T LTPO AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and 4500nits of peak brightness. The device also features Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC coupled with up to 16GB of LPPDR5X RAM.

The device comes with a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP 14mm Sony LYT-818 primary sensor. There's another 50MP Sony LYT-818 ultra-wide angle sensor and a 200MP telephoto sensor. The camera unit is said to meet the CIPA 5.0 image stabilisation level of professional cameras. For selfies and video calling, the Vivo X200 Ultra comes with a 50MP front camera sensor. There's up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. The device carries a 6000mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging.