Vodafone Idea’s Cheapest 5G Plan: Take a Look

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

Vodafone Idea's Rs 299 5G plan will come with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 1GB of daily data. This plan comes with 28 days of service validity. Users get unlimited 5G data with this plan, which is not really unlimited as it comes with a 300GB data cap for every 30 days.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea recently launched 5G for its customers.
  • Vi's 5G services are currently only live in Mumbai.
  • The company has started offering 5G with plans starting at Rs 299 in India.

Vodafone Idea recently launched 5G for its customers. Vi's 5G services are currently only live in Mumbai. The company has started offering 5G with plans starting at Rs 299 in India. This is for the prepaid plans. For the postpaid plans, Vi has announced 5G with every single one of them. The company offers 5G data with a capped limit of 300GB every month. Today, we will take a look at the entry-level 5G plan from Vi and understand what users get with it.




Vodafone Idea Rs 299 5G Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 299 5G plan will come with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 1GB of daily data. This plan comes with 28 days of service validity. Users get unlimited 5G data with this plan, which is not really unlimited as it comes with a 300GB data cap for every 30 days. Unfortunately, Vi has removed the Vi Hero Unlimited benefits that used to come with this plan. So this is all you get with it. There are no OTT (over-the-top) benefits bundled nor the Vi Hero Unlimited benefits.

The telco had announced that users recharging with any plan that costs Rs 299 or more will get unlimited 5G from the company. The 5G launch from Vi will happen in phases. In April, the telco has decided that it will expand its 5G to more locations in Karnataka, Punjab, Bihar, and Delhi. The telco's capex plans include not only 5G rollout, but also aggressive 4G expansion to cater to the masses that are still holding a 4G phone.

In the coming year, more and more users will upgrade to 5G, and thus, Vi is launching it at a time where the market has become ready for the technology. The telco's AirFiber or 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) rollout will be in the eyes of everyone.

Expert Opinion

