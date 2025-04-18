Vodafone Idea Restores Services After Brief Outage in Delhi NCR



Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Friday confirmed that it has restored network services in the Delhi NCR region following a brief outage during the early hours of the day.

Vi Confirms Technical Glitch as Cause

"Our network services were briefly impacted in NCR during the early hours of Friday (April 18) due to a technical issue. The issue has since been resolved, and all services are back to normal," a Vi spokesperson said, according to an ETTelecom report.

User Complaints on Downdetector

According to outage monitoring platform Downdetector, over 1,900 users reported network-related issues, including no signal (68 percent), total blackout (26 percent), and problems with mobile internet connectivity (97 percent). The number of complaints peaked around 1 am and gradually declined, returning to normal levels by 7 am.

The telecom operator has not disclosed specific details regarding the nature of the technical issue.