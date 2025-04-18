Vodafone Idea Restores Services After Brief Outage in Delhi NCR

Reported by Kripa B 0

Over 1,900 users reported disruptions; services normalised by early morning hours.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea (Vi) experienced a network outage in Delhi NCR on April 18.
  • The issue occurred during the early morning hours due to a technical glitch.
  • Services were fully restored and returned to normal by 7 am.

Follow Us

Vodafone Idea Restores Services After Brief Outage in Delhi NCR
Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Friday confirmed that it has restored network services in the Delhi NCR region following a brief outage during the early hours of the day.

Also Read: Financially Stronger Vodafone Idea Will Become a More Competitive Player, Says Ericsson CEO: Report




Vi Confirms Technical Glitch as Cause

"Our network services were briefly impacted in NCR during the early hours of Friday (April 18) due to a technical issue. The issue has since been resolved, and all services are back to normal," a Vi spokesperson said, according to an ETTelecom report.

User Complaints on Downdetector

According to outage monitoring platform Downdetector, over 1,900 users reported network-related issues, including no signal (68 percent), total blackout (26 percent), and problems with mobile internet connectivity (97 percent). The number of complaints peaked around 1 am and gradually declined, returning to normal levels by 7 am.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Shares Are a High-Risk Buy With a Target Price of Rs 12: Citi

The telecom operator has not disclosed specific details regarding the nature of the technical issue.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Arjun :

Bro, airtel weekend data rollback recharge (montly) is available in up east?

Indian Telecom Operators May Hike Tariffs by End-2025: Bernstein

TheAndroidFreak :

The cost of Jio 4G network was recovered from selling a portion to Meta, google and 15 other companies in…

Indian Telecom Operators May Hike Tariffs by End-2025: Bernstein

TheAndroidFreak :

I don't think so. I am expecting 25-30% hike this time. It crosses, 430. Let's see. To move everything to…

Indian Telecom Operators May Hike Tariffs by End-2025: Bernstein

Faraz :

It will probably just be 399 or 419.

Indian Telecom Operators May Hike Tariffs by End-2025: Bernstein

Faraz :

The difference between Jio and Airtel 2 GB per day is just 20 rupees and they offer 2 days more…

Indian Telecom Operators May Hike Tariffs by End-2025: Bernstein

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments