Airtel Deploys Private 5G for Leading Indian Manufacturer to Advance Industry 4.0



Airtel has implemented a Private 5G Network for a leading Pune-based industrial conglomerate at its 165-acre manufacturing campus, marking a significant leap in its Industry 4.0 digital transformation journey. The industrial group in India's engineering sector is known for its technology adoption, including SAP implementation and Digital Factory projects.

Challenges Faced by the Industrial Group

The group, which manufactures a diverse range of products—including centrifugal pumps, engines, compressors, chillers, lathes, and electrical equipment such as motors and transformers across subsidiaries—had been facing persistent network issues that hampered the rollout of industrial automation and smart manufacturing initiatives. Coverage gaps, high latency, and limited control over their existing Wi-Fi infrastructure emerged as major bottlenecks, affecting productivity and operational efficiency.

Airtel’s Private 5G Network Deployment

To address these challenges, the company deployed Airtel's Private 5G solution, focusing on its 20-acre shop floor. The network promises ultra-low latency (20–25 ms), 99.9 percent uptime, and seamless connectivity for over 1,500 devices, providing robust support for critical applications such as Digital Twins and real-time data analytics.

"With 5G, messages between devices are sent and received quickly, making automated tasks in factories and industries more reliable. Plus, it's much faster than the previous 4G technology, opening up exciting opportunities for everyone involved," said Airtel Business, the B2B arm of Bharti Airtel.

Deployment Supports Digital Twins

This strategic deployment is expected to significantly enhance the company's manufacturing agility, enable real-time automation, and support next-generation applications as it aims to create Digital Twins across all group companies.

By eliminating latency issues and ensuring seamless connectivity for over 1,500 devices for five years, the Airtel Private 5G network marks a critical upgrade from the legacy Wi-Fi infrastructure that had previously constrained the company's smart manufacturing initiatives.

Future of Industrial Connectivity with 5G

Airtel states that 5G can handle many devices simultaneously, making it ideal for creating a world where machines and people can work together seamlessly, leading to new ideas and better ways of doing things in businesses, cities, and factories.

