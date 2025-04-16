Airtel IQ to Integrate Generative AI and 5G for Real-Time Enterprise Experiences: Report



Airtel IQ is transforming enterprise communication through artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and a unified omnichannel approach. Airtel entered the USD 1 billion Indian cloud communications market with the launch of Airtel IQ in October 2020. Now, Airtel Business, the B2B arm of Bharti Airtel, is set to introduce generative AI for predictive engagement, 5G-enabled real-time video communication, advanced fraud detection, and deeper CRM/API integration in Airtel IQ, according to Sharat Sinha, Director and CEO of Airtel Business, as he discusses the transformation of customer communication in the AI and 5G era in an interview with TimesTech.

Airtel IQ Leverages AI and Automation

Sinha reportedly highlights how Airtel IQ leverages AI, automation, and omnichannel solutions to enhance engagement, ensure security, and streamline interactions. With innovations like Assured Delivery and Spam Protection, Airtel IQ is redefining how businesses connect with customers in an increasingly hybrid and digital-first world.

According to Sinha, customer communication has evolved from linear messaging to real-time, personalised engagement across multiple platforms, driven by digital acceleration, advanced analytics, and increasing demands for data security and compliance. Businesses must now ensure seamless, secure, and context-aware interactions across voice, messaging, email, and social media.

"As customers increasingly demand speed and context-aware communication, businesses need to adopt agile and intelligent solutions to stay ahead in delivering exceptional experiences," Sinha said, as per the report.

At the forefront of this transformation is Airtel IQ, the company's cloud-based communication platform that integrates SMS, voice, WhatsApp, and email into a single intelligent ecosystem. Designed to eliminate communication silos, the platform uses AI to deliver real-time analytics, automated responses, and secure interactions at scale.

Highlighting Airtel IQ's flagship solutions, Sinha pointed to Assured Delivery, which guarantees 100 percent message delivery by dynamically routing communications based on urgency and user preferences, and Spam Protection, which leverages machine learning to proactively filter out unwanted messages. These innovations ensure reliability, particularly for sectors like banking, financial services, and healthcare, he noted.

Airtel Business IQ Connect for Indian Enterprises

Addressing the rise of hybrid work models, Sinha emphasised the role of Airtel IQ's cloud-first infrastructure and tools such as Business Connect, powered by Vonage, which enable distributed teams to manage customer interactions efficiently without the need for on-premise systems. With built-in CRM integrations and multi-factor authentication, the platform supports secure, regulatory-compliant communication with 99.99 percent uptime.

"Airtel IQ Business Connect powered by Vonage integrates multi-channel communication, including voice, SMS, and WhatsApp, into a unified interface, allowing businesses to bridge communication gaps. Its AI-driven collaboration tools integrate with CRM systems and automate workflows, ensuring smooth operations for distributed teams."

According to the website, Airtel Business IQ Connect, powered by Vonage, offers a comprehensive, cloud-based communication solution designed specifically for Indian enterprises.

"Airtel IQ leverages advanced AI and automation to significantly enhance customer engagement, setting it apart from traditional communication platforms through two standout solutions: Assured Delivery and Spam Protection," Sinha explained, while sharing insights into how Airtel IQ uses AI and automation to personalise customer interactions, as per the report.

"Traditional communication platforms often face challenges like message delays, delivery failures, and inefficient routing, especially during high-traffic periods. Airtel IQ Assured Delivery tackles these issues using an intelligent, AI-powered automated communication routing system. It prioritises and dynamically routes messages across Voice, SMS, and WhatsApp channels based on real-time analytics. This ensures timely and guaranteed delivery of critical communications, reduces latency, and minimises failures—delivering seamless customer interactions even at peak load times," he continued.

Airtel IQ Spam Protection

"While traditional systems rely on static filters and rule-based methods to block spam, Airtel IQ Spam Protection employs AI/ML algorithms for a proactive approach. It continuously learns from communication patterns and user feedback to identify and filter out spam communications with high precision. This dynamic adaptability ensures that only relevant and trustworthy messages reach customers, enhancing engagement while safeguarding both customer trust and brand reputation," he said, as per the report.

Sinha also cited successful deployments across sectors: a leading BFSI institution reduced customer response times by 40 percent; an e-commerce firm saw a 30 percent drop in support queries through improved notifications; and a hospital network enhanced patient experience through secure, automated messaging.

Looking ahead, Airtel IQ is set to integrate generative AI and 5G-powered communications to enhance enterprise experiences. "Our upcoming advancements include next-gen AI and generative AI for more human-like interactions and predictive customer engagement, alongside 5G-powered communication to enhance real-time voice and video experiences for enterprises. To strengthen security, we are implementing AI-driven fraud detection and secure authentication mechanisms for safer digital transactions.

Additionally, deeper CRM and API integrations across our portfolio will expand Airtel IQ's compatibility with industry-leading platforms, ensuring seamless enterprise adoption. Self-learning AI models will further enhance personalisation by adapting to customer preferences in real time, delivering intuitive and proactive engagement," Sinha reportedly said.

Airtel IQ

Airtel IQ, launched in 2020, is a cloud-based omnichannel communications platform that enables brands to deepen engagement with customers through timely and secure communication. Take, for example, a customer ordering food through an online platform and calling the delivery agent to find out the status of her order. The entire communication is orchestrated seamlessly and securely over Airtel IQ. The communication is encrypted, and all mobile/telephone numbers are masked, according to the company.

Airtel IQ Video

In October 2021, Airtel launched 'Airtel IQ Video' – a CPaaS solution to democratise video streaming in India. By leveraging Airtel's cloud, and video technologies, Airtel IQ Video allows businesses to build video streaming products for large and small screens with minimal investment in infrastructure and technology. Airtel IQ Video is an end-to-end managed solution that brings convenience along with cost benefits.

Airtel IQ Reach

In August 2023, Airtel launched Airtel IQ Reach, under Airtel IQ, which the company claims is the world's first network-embedded Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS). Airtel IQ Reach is a platform that will enable small and medium businesses to engage with target customers in a cost-effective manner with prepaid pay-as-you-go plans, TelecomTalk previously reported.

