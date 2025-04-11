Airtel Business Transforms Network Infrastructure for Major Indian Pharma Retailer with SD-Branch Solution

Reported by Kripa B 0

Airtel implemented the SD-Branch solution, transforming the network infrastructure of a major Indian pharmaceutical company across all 6,000 stores, including 2,700 online and 3,300 offline outlets.

Highlights

  • Integrated SD-WAN, security, Wi-Fi, and hybrid connectivity.
  • Enabled zero-touch provisioning and rapid deployment
  • Improved network uptime, billing, and store rollout efficiency.

Airtel implemented its SD-Branch solution, transforming the network infrastructure of a leading Indian pharmaceutical company across its over 6,000 stores nationwide, including 2,700 online and 3,300 offline outlets. The pharmaceutical company has partnered with Bharti Airtel to overhaul its network infrastructure, addressing growing challenges in connectivity, visibility, and operational efficiency.

Airtel's SD-Branch Solution

Airtel Business, the B2B arm of Bharti Airtel, announced in September last year that it had partnered with Cisco to introduce the Airtel Software-Defined (SD) Branch—a cloud-based, end-to-end managed network solution designed for enterprises. Powered by Cisco Meraki, the SD-Branch solution enables seamless management of LAN, WAN, security, and connectivity across multiple branch locations.

Challenges in Legacy Network Infrastructure

Facing delays in store rollouts and increasing reliance on technology for both online and offline operations, the pharmaceutical company grappled with fragmented vendor management, limited analytics, and complex maintenance needs. These issues impacted billing, inventory management, and customer service across its widespread network.

To streamline operations, Airtel Business said the company deployed its SD-Branch solution across all outlets — encompassing 2,700 online and 3,300 offline stores. The solution integrated SD-WAN, security, Wi-Fi, and hybrid connectivity (broadband and M2M SIM), with zero-touch cloud provisioning to enable rapid and cost-effective deployment, according to Airtel Business.

Airtel SD-Branch Deployment to Drive Transformation

The centralized platform provided real-time visibility into store operations, enhanced surveillance and theft control, and enabled local internet breakouts with custom security policies. Airtel's Network Operations Center (NOC) further ensured proactive monitoring and remote management, reducing downtime and on-site interventions.

"With the centralized, cloud-based platform, the organization gained complete visibility and control over their entire store network infrastructure, facilitating customer analytics, in-store surveillance, and theft control," Airtel Business said in a case study.

Tangible Results Post-Implementation

Post-implementation, the company reported marked improvements in network uptime, faster store rollouts, simplified vendor management, and more efficient billing processes.

"The unified solution provided them a centralized platform for managing network connectivity, security, and performance across all branches, leading to increased uptime, scalability, and cost-effectiveness," Airtel Business noted.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Expert Opinion

