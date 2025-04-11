Acer to Launch Smartphones in India on April 15

Acer, a Taiwanese tech and hardware company is soon going to launch smartphones in the Indian market. The company is known for producing laptops in India, and not phones. Since the smartphone industry in India is growing rapidly and the premiumisation wave has also started, Acer likely wants to dip its toes into the water to test out whether this would work or not. The company will launch new phones in India on April 15, 2025. The launch was earlier supposed to happen in March 2025. However, due to unknown reasons, the company pushed it ahead and now a teaser from Amazon India suggests that the new devices are coming on April 15, 2025, a Tuesday.









Acer has not yet confirmed the names of these smartphones. As per reports online, the devices are likely Acerpure Acerone Liquid S162E4 and Acerone Liquid S272E4. These devices will likely run on MediaTek SoC (system on a chip). The smartphones are expected to come with support for several AI (artificial intelligence) features.

Acerone Liquid S162E4, Liquid S272E4: What Do We Know

The Acerone Liquid S162E4 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC while the Acerone Liquid S272E4 is expected to be powered by the same the chipset too. However, the latter is likely going to be use a customised version of the chip. How will that translate into performance? We don't have any idea.

From the chipsets, you can take a guess that these devices will be in the super affordable range. The competition in this price range is too extreme with the likes of Samsung, Motorola, POCO, Xiaomi and more launching new phones regularly. It will be interesting to see how Acer navigates the Indian market with respect to selling phones.