MediaTek Launches Dimensity 9400+ Chipset to Enable On-Device Gen-AI and Agentic AI Capabilities



Taiwanese company MediaTek has launched its latest flagship mobile chipset family, the Dimensity 9400+, featuring generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) and agentic AI capabilities. Designed to deliver high performance and next-generation AI functionality, the new SoC supports the latest large language models (LLMs) while maintaining a highly power-efficient design, the company announced on April 10, 2025.

All-Big-Core Architecture

The Dimensity 9400+ features an All Big Core architecture, integrating one Arm Cortex-X925 core clocked at 3.73GHz, alongside three Cortex-X4 cores and four Cortex-A720 cores. This configuration promises enhanced single- and multi-threaded performance, tailored for premium Android UX experiences, according to the company.

“The MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ will make it easier to deliver innovative, personalised AI experiences on-device, combined with enhanced overall performance to ensure your device can handle all tasks with ease,” said JC Hsu, corporate senior vice president at MediaTek.

Hsu added that "MediaTek is working closely with developers and manufacturers to continue building a robust ecosystem of AI applications and other features that will bring a number of speed and privacy benefits to consumers."

The chipset is equipped with MediaTek's NPU 890, enabling support for a broad range of large language models (LLMs). Key AI advancements include Mixture-of-Experts (MoE), Multi-Head Latent Attention (MLA), Multi-Token Prediction (MTP), and FP8 inferencing.

GenAI and Agentic Capabilities

MediaTek claims a 20 percent improvement in agentic AI performance through Speculative Decoding+ (SpD+). The built-in Dimensity Agentic AI Engine (DAE) simplifies the development of intelligent, task-oriented AI applications.

For graphics performance, MediaTek says the Dimensity 9400+ integrates a 12-core Arm Immortalis-G925 GPU, bringing PC-level visual features to smartphones, including Opacity Micromap (OMM) for lifelike textures and realism. A new MFRC 2.0+ (MediaTek Frame Rate Converter), co-developed with game developers, doubles effective frame rates and improves power efficiency by up to 40 percent.

Advanced Imaging

On the imaging front, the MediaTek Imagiq 1090 ISP supports HDR video recording across the full zoom range, while Smooth Zoom technology ensures fluid tracking of subjects and selective audio-visual capture, according to the company.

Connectivity sees a major leap with the chipset supporting:

Direct Bluetooth connections up to 10km – a 6.6x increase over its predecessor.

BeiDou satellite connectivity for faster positioning, offering 33 percent faster TTFF (Time to first fix), even without cellular networks.

Wi-Fi 7 with tri-band concurrency and five-stream support.

MediaTek Xtra Range 3.0, offering up to 30 meters greater Wi-Fi coverage.

5G/4G Dual SIM Dual Active and Dual Data support for enhanced user flexibility.

The company said that the first smartphones powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ will be available in the market later in April 2025.