Apple Flies Out iPhone from India to US to Escape Higher Tariffs

Donald Trump led White House recently implemented higher tariffs on all the nations the United States (US) was importing products from. For India, the newer tariff rate of 26% was announced, while for China, it has been taken up to 125%. US recently decided that it will give a 90 days pause to India for the newer rate to come into effect. No such pause has been given to China. This will have an adverse impact on the importing cost of products for companies in America. To escape the newer tariffs and maintain supply, Apple recently boosted production in India and started flying out iPhones to the US in large quantities.









Apple Flies Out 1.5 Million iPhone Approximately from India

While a majority of the iPhones are still built in China, Apple has been slowly scaling production capacity in India with partners like Foxconn. Anticipating the higher tariffs, Apple started shipping more value of products from India in 2025 to the US. According to a Reuters report, Apple flew out six cargo jets from India since March 2025, and all of the jets had about 100 tonnes of stock.

This means about 600 tonnes of iPhones, which comes to be about 1.5 million units, the report said. Apple, in fact, set up a "green corridor" at the Chennai airport with support of the authorities and the Modi government which allowed the company to clear the customs in just 6 hours compared to the traditional 30 hours it takes.

Apple, in fact asked the manufacturing partners to boost production in India. The report mentioned that Foxconn operated the factories and continued production even on Sundays, which are supposed to be holidays. The company boosted iPhone production by about 20% in India. Foxconn managed to ship iPhones worth $770 million in January 2025 and $643 million in February 2025. Comparing this to the range of $110 million to $331 million in the previous four months shows that the company is in a rush to ship low cost iPhones from India to the US. This would ensure that Apple has enough supply at the nominal rates and doesn't need to hike the prices of the iPhones for the consumers any time soon.