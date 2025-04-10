OPPO K13 5G to Launch Soon in India

OPPO, a Chinese smartphone maker, is all set to launch a new phone in the Indian market. The phone we are talking about is the OPPO K13 5G. The OPPO K13 5G will launch first in India and then make its way to the global market, including China. This is an interesting turn of events because it is usually devices launching first in China and then coming to India. The OPPO K13 5G will launch in the near future in India, but there's no exact date revealed by the brand. It will be the direct successor to the OPPO K12 and will go on sale online via Flipkart and OPPO's website along with other retail partners of the company. Let's take a look at what we know so far about the phone.









OPPO K13 5G in India, What do we Know

It is worth noting that the OPPO K12 is the rebranded version of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G. Thus, this time as well, we can expect that the OPPO K13 5G will be what the OnePlus Nord CE 5 5G will be. As per rumours online, the OPPO K13 5G is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 SoC.

Staying with the theme of devices this year, OPPO is expected to integrate a huge battery in this phone. Almost every Chinese smartphone maker who has launched a new phone in 2025 has done so with a big battery. It will be interesting to see how the company positions the OPPO K13 5G in terms of pricing in India where new devices are launched almost every week. The OPPO K13 5G will be a device to look forward to for users who like phones in the mass premium segment.