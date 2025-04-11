AI: CyberArk Secure AI Agents Solution; Sutherland and Google Cloud AI Partnership; and More



AI innovation is rapidly reshaping industries—from cybersecurity and energy to healthcare, procurement, and consumer intelligence. CyberArk unveiled a solution to secure autonomous AI agents, while SBPDCL and Bidgely are enhancing Bihar’s power grid with smart metering. Sutherland, NetApp, and Google Cloud are driving enterprise AI adoption, and Cureskin introduced an AI-powered hair analyser for early baldness detection. Meanwhile, NIQ acquired Gastrograph AI for predictive sensory insights, and Procol launched autonomous AI agents to revolutionize procurement.

Also Read: AI: Similarweb Expands Metrics to AI Chatbots; Forcepoint Acquires Getvisibility; and More









Check out the key developments below to see how AI is transforming industries across the globe:

1. CyberArk Unveils AI Agent Security Solution to Address Identity Risks

CyberArk, a global identity security solutions provider, has announced the launch of the CyberArk Secure AI Agents Solution, designed to help organizations manage and secure autonomous AI agents. The solution is aimed at mitigating identity-centric risks posed by AI agents that autonomously communicate with other agents, interact with critical infrastructure, access sensitive data, escalate privileges, and modify their behaviours to accomplish complex tasks.

The offering is part of the broader CyberArk Identity Security Platform and applies an identity-first security model to agentic AI. This model treats each AI agent as a privileged identity, subjecting them to continuous discovery, oversight, and adaptive control.

According to the company, this move comes amid growing concerns over AI agent vulnerabilities. According to a recent report by Gartner, by 2028, 25 percent of enterprise breaches will stem from AI agent abuse, either by external actors or insider threats. Unlike traditional digital identities, AI agents combine human-like autonomy with machine-like scalability, creating a new and complex security challenge.

"When millions of autonomous, adaptable, and interactive AI agents gain privileged access to resources and services, organizations must not find themselves in a situation where security has lagged innovation. Relying solely on basic identity and access management controls will leave organizations vulnerable to breaches they won't see coming," said Matt Cohen, CEO of CyberArk.

Cohen added, "Agents must be secured on day one by combining the principles of human identity security with the scalability and automation of machine identity security. With CyberArk, organizations can plan for an identity-first model to secure the future of agentic AI, unlocking innovation while maintaining control, trust and resilience."

Key features of the Secure AI Agents Solution include:

Discovery and observability of both known and shadow agents across SaaS platforms and custom environments

Privilege controls, including least privilege enforcement and credential management

Threat detection and response for monitoring agent behavior in real-time

Automated lifecycle management for secure onboarding and decommissioning of AI agents

Governance and compliance to ensure alignment with regulatory requirements

Additionally, CyberArk has released the CyberArk Labs AI Agent Tool Set, an open-source resource available via GitHub, to help developers identify risks and securely build AI agents. The toolkit includes just-in-time credential provisioning and communication analysis features.

The solution is also integrated with CyberArk CORA AI, the platform's embedded AI engine, which enhances security posture by analyzing user and agent behaviour, detecting threats, and streamlining responses through natural language interfaces. "CORA AI helps secure agentic AI and also uses AI to improve security across the board," the company said in a statement on Friday, April 11, 2025.

CyberArk says its AI-powered Identity Security Platform applies intelligent privilege controls to every identity, with continuous threat prevention, detection and response across the identity lifecycle.

Also Read: AI in Dating: Tinder AI-Powered Flirting Experience; Knot.dating AI-Powered Matchmaking Platform

2. SBPDCL Partners with REC and Bidgely to Deploy AI-Powered Smart Meter Solutions in Bihar

South Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited (SBPDCL) has signed an agreement with REC and AI energy analytics firm Bidgely to implement artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)-powered solutions across its network, aimed at enhancing consumer services, reducing losses from theft and ensuring a more efficient and sustainable power supply.

The collaboration aims to improve service delivery, reduce non-technical losses, and promote efficient energy usage. Bidgely will deploy its AI-powered analytics technology for smart meters to extract appliance-level insights, enabling consumers to better understand and manage their electricity consumption in real-time. These insights are expected to empower users to make cost-effective decisions while also optimizing load across the grid.

"Providing effective energy analytics to consumers in real-time is an important step towards modernization of Bihar’s power distribution sector," said Mahendra Kumar, Managing Director, SBPDCL. "Through REC's support and Bidgely's AI-powered analytics technology, we aim to increase transparency, improve billing accuracy, and motivate consumers to use electricity economically."

The AI-driven platform will also support SBPDCL's demand-side management (DSM) initiatives in alignment with the Ministry of Power's operational excellence guidelines. According to Bidgely, its technology not only enhances consumer engagement but also delivers actionable insights at the grid level — enabling power optimization from "grid to home."

During the Powerthon 2022, a flagship hackathon hosted by the Ministry of Power, Bidgely demonstrated how its Energy Theft Solution analyzes smart meter data to identify usage patterns over a period of time and detect anomalies associated with high probability theft tendencies, such as meter tampering and bypassing, as well as leakages in tariff misuse and other non-technical loss. Since then, Bihar has continued to leverage the solution to curb power losses and bolster operational efficiency.

Now, with the extended support of the Ministry of Power, Bihar is scaling its smart meter deployment and deepening its investment in AI-driven grid intelligence. The collaboration will enable hour-by-hour monitoring of consumer energy usage, enhancing both grid reliability and consumer awareness, according to the company's statement on April 10, 2025.

"Bihar has been at the forefront of modernizing India’'s power sector through strategic smart meter adoption," said Abhay Gupta, CEO of Bidgely. "...Bidgely is committed to bringing our AI expertise and global experience in technological innovation to build a smarter, more resilient power infrastructure for the future."

3. Sutherland Expands Partnership with Google Cloud to Accelerate Generative AI Adoption

Sutherland, a global provider of business and digital transformation services, announced on April 9, 2025, an expanded partnership with Google Cloud to help clients accelerate enterprise-wide adoption of Generative AI and deliver immediate, measurable business value.

"Sutherland and Google Cloud are ushering in a new era of enterprise transformation based on Agentic AI," the companies said in a joint statement.

Building on a longstanding collaboration, the enhanced alliance leverages Google Cloud's AI technologies—including Gemini models, Vertex AI, and the Customer Engagement Suite—alongside Sutherland’s expertise in applied AI, digital engineering, and industry-specific transformation frameworks.

The joint effort is centred on Agentic AI, a new paradigm in enterprise transformation that empowers AI systems to act autonomously while improving customer engagement and operational efficiency. Sutherland clients will gain access to Google Cloud's latest AI breakthroughs and will benefit from co-innovation opportunities through accelerator programs, and outcome-focused implementation models designed for immediate, measurable ROI.

"This deepened collaboration is a game-changer—not just for Sutherland, but for every client ready to unlock AI's transformative potential," said Doug Gilbert, Chief Information Officer and Chief Digital Officer at Sutherland. "Together with Google Cloud, we're crafting intelligent solutions that provide contextual insights and tailored experiences across every touchpoint."

Sutherland's suite of AI-powered solutions includes:

Conversational AI: Intelligent virtual assistants capable of managing complex, multichannel interactions.

Augment AI: Real-time predictive guidance to enhance decision-making and workflow efficiency.

Translate AI: Instant translation support in over 150 languages, enabling global customer service.

Secure AI: AI-powered data security, fraud detection, and compliance with PII and PCI standards.

Insights AI: Predictive analytics and intelligence tools for strategic business planning.

These offerings are built on Google Cloud's infrastructure, allowing for seamless integration and adaptability to dynamic business environments.

"Sutherland's domain expertise and forward-thinking approach to applied AI makes the company an exceptional partner," said Carrie Tharp, Vice President, Solutions and Industries at Google Cloud. "Together, we're delivering AI that's not just powerful but also purposefully designed to solve real-world challenges – while keeping humans at its core."

With over 30 years of experience serving Fortune-listed companies, Sutherland says it combines design thinking, AI innovation, cloud technologies, and process optimization to deliver customized solutions. The expanded partnership announced leverages Sutherland's patented technologies to create bespoke AI solutions tailored to industry-specific demands, the company said.

Also Read: AI: Meta Llama 4, SandboxAQ and Isomorphic Labs Secure Funding, Papa Johns–Google Cloud Deal

4. NetApp and Google Cloud Expand NetApp Volumes to Power AI and High-Performance Cloud

NetApp, the intelligent data infrastructure company, and Google Cloud have announced new capabilities for Google Cloud NetApp Volumes, a managed file storage service, that reduce complexity and increase performance for cloud storage workloads while integrating into the Google Cloud service ecosystem. Customers will be able to scale enterprise apps and databases, including workloads with petabyte-scale datasets, such as electronic design automation (EDA), AI applications, and content data repositories, the companies said in a joint statement on April 9, 2025.

The expanded capabilities enable organizations to scale enterprise-grade applications and databases seamlessly in the cloud, eliminating traditional storage complexity. These improvements further solidify the collaboration between NetApp and Google Cloud, as businesses rely on hybrid and multi-cloud environments to drive innovation.

"Our collaboration with Google Cloud is accelerating generative AI data pipelines by seamlessly integrating the latest AI innovations with the robust data management capabilities of NetApp ONTAP," said Pravjit Tiwana, SVP and GM, Cloud Storage at NetApp. "The new capabilities of NetApp Volumes help customers scale their cloud storage to meet the demands of the modern, high-performance applications and datasets that drive meaningful business outcomes."

Key Enhancements to Google Cloud NetApp Volumes Include:

Vertex AI Integration: Customers will be soon able to leverage data stored in NetApp Volumes directly within Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform. This simplifies the creation of custom AI agents and supports retrieval augmented generation (RAG) pipelines without the need to manually manage data flows.

Enhanced Performance for Premium and Extreme Tiers: Now available across 14 global regions, customers can provision single volumes starting at 15TiB and scaling up to 1PiB, supporting throughput of up to 30 GiBps. This is ideal for high-demand workloads without the need to partition data.

Independent Scaling via Flex Tier Preview: The Flex service level now offers independent scaling of capacity, throughput, and IOPS—up to 5 GiBps and up to 160K IOPS—allowing customers to right-size their storage solutions and avoid overprovisioning, optimizing cost and performance.

Assured Workloads Support: NetApp Volumes will soon be compatible with Google Cloud Assured Workloads, helping customers meet strict data residency and compliance requirements through built-in access control and cloud key management.

"Simplified access to AI is a democratizing force enabling organizations to leverage their most critical asset—data—for a competitive edge," said Sameet Agarwal, vice president and general manager, Google's Cloud Storage. "Organizations can leverage their NetApp ONTAP on-premises data and hybrid cloud environments. By combining the capabilities of Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform with Google Cloud NetApp Volumes, we're delivering a powerful solution to help customers accelerate digital transformation and position themselves for long-term success."

5. Cureskin to Launch AI-Powered Hair Analyser to Combat Baldness

AI-driven dermatology solutions company Cureskin will launch what it calls the world's first AI-powered hair analyser to accurately detect male pattern baldness and assess hairline health with advanced precision. This feature, integrated into the Cureskin app, leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to help users monitor hair thinning early, enabling timely intervention and personalised treatment recommendations, the company said in a statement on April 9, 2025.

Cureskin says its AI-powered hair analyser utilises deep-learning models trained on thousands of clinical images to identify early signs of hair recession, thinning, and density reduction. With a simple selfie in the app, users receive an instant, in-depth analysis of their hairline health, along with AI-generated insights on potential hair loss patterns.

"By integrating AI and machine learning into hair health diagnostics, we are transforming how users understand and address hair loss. Our deep-learning models continuously improve, ensuring high accuracy in detecting hair loss patterns. With this feature, users can access early and expert guidance, bridging the gap between technology and personalised dermatological care," said Ramakrishna R, Chief Technology Officer at Cureskin.

Using advanced image processing and neural networks trained on vast dermatological datasets, the AI-powered analyser offers a highly accurate method for identifying hair loss trends. Charu Sharma, Chief Dermatologist at Cureskin, stated, "Hair loss is a progressive condition, and early intervention is key to effective management. Our AI-powered hair analyser enables precise detection of hair thinning and male pattern baldness at its earliest stages, allowing users to take proactive steps with dermatologist-backed guidance."

According to the company, the AI-powered feature will be available starting April 20, 2025, on both iOS and Android platforms through the Cureskin app, which has already supported over 1.7 million users in their skincare and haircare journeys.

Also Read: AI: LTIMindtree Google Cloud Partnership; VeriSilicon AcuityPercept; E2E Cloud Deploys Nvidia GPU Infra

6. NielsenIQ Acquires Gastrograph AI to Boost Predictive Sensory Insights

NielsenIQ (NIQ), a consumer intelligence company, announced on April 8, 2025, the acquisition of Gastrograph AI, a sensory insights platform powered by predictive artificial intelligence. The move is aimed at enhancing NIQ's AI capabilities and expanding its Full View of consumer behaviour for the consumer packaged goods (CPG) sector.

Gastrograph AI supports some of the largest consumer brands in the world, utilizing predictive AI to develop, test, and reformulate products by modelling human sensory perception of flavour, aroma, and texture.

By integrating Gastrograph AI's sensory database of consumer preferences within NIQ's ecosystem, NIQ said it will enable clients to create ideas, enhance concepts, and deliver product formulations that delight consumers. With its AI-enabled capabilities, NIQ's solutions allow clients to achieve greater speed to market at lower costs, the official release said.

"Combining Gastrograph AI with NIQ's AI platform will empower the world’s most influential consumer packaged goods brands in getting to market faster, with better products, and win share more quickly," said Ramon Melgarejo, President of Strategic Analytics and Insights at NIQ.

NIQ says it has been collaborating with Gastrograph AI as it builds BASES Creative Product AI, and the partnership has demonstrated that using AI for product formulation research resonates strongly with the largest global brands. The Gastrograph AI acquisition will enable NIQ to further enhance its AI capabilities in Product Development, building on its Creative Product AI solution launched in 2022.

Gastrograph AI, based in New York City, developed one of the first artificial intelligence solutions designed specifically for predictive product development in the CPG industry.

According to the official release, the Gastrograph AI platform models human sensory perception to understand consumer preferences for multiple demographics and countries and provides market and formulation insights that drive brand success for CPG clients.

Also Read: HCLTech Public Sector Arm; Infosys Formula E Stats Center; Accenture Drives AI Transformation

7. Procol Unveils AI Agents to Revolutionize Enterprise Procurement with Automation

Procol, an Indian AI-based procurement platform that automates processes and optimizes spending, announced the launch of its next-generation AI Agents - a suite of intelligent, autonomous tools designed to automate and optimize the procurement lifecycle. The company says this marks a significant step toward fully automated, insight-driven procurement operations, redefining how enterprises source, manage suppliers and control spending.

Four AI Agents—Sourcing Agent, Supplier Agent, Spend Agent, and Orchestration Agent—are launched by the company. Each AI Agent acts as a digital employee that performs tasks, adapts intelligently to environments, and collaborates with other agents and humans alike, allowing procurement teams to shift from reactive firefighting to strategic foresight.

"Procurement has long been stuck in a cycle of manual processes, reactive decisions, and fragmented tools. With the launch of our AI Agents, we’re reimagining procurement from the ground up," said Gaurav Baheti, Co-founder and CEO of Procol. "These agents aren't just features, they're digital coworkers that automate the grunt work, analyze data in real-time, and guide teams toward smarter, faster, and more strategic outcomes. Our goal is to help enterprises move away from firefighting and toward foresight—to give procurement teams the superpowers they’ve never had before."

Procol says its AI platform has already shown strong performance, with 93 percent of clients reporting ROI within six months and visible cost savings emerging in as little as 60 days. The launch of these AI Agents builds on that success, addressing a market demand underscored by industry research.

"The newly launched AI Agents represent the next leap forward, offering autonomous capabilities purpose-built to meet the growing demand for intelligent, real-time procurement," the company said.

The company cited recent reports from 2024 McKinsey, Deloitte Global CPO Survey, and the 2023 IBM Institute for Business Value highlighting the urgency among procurement leaders to adopt AI, citing potential benefits like 70 percent reductions in manual work, up to 40 percent faster sourcing, and 15 percent direct cost savings.

Key Capabilities of Procol's AI Agents:

Sourcing Agent: Reduces sourcing cycle times by 60 percent, enhances savings per contract by 12 percent, and increases vendor response rates by 40 percent through real-time bid analysis and intelligent RFx creation.

Supplier Agent: Provides 360-degree supplier monitoring, AI-based risk detection, and ESG tracking—cutting supply chain disruptions by up to 60 percent.

Spend Agent: Delivers predictive analytics and 99.5 percent spend classification accuracy, unlocking average cost savings of 14 percent through tailored insights.

Orchestration Agent: Integrates and harmonizes data across more than 50 systems, offering seamless ERP and ticketing system integration along with complete process visibility.

Backed by marquee investors including Blume Ventures, Sequoia Capital, and Zomato's Deepinder Goyal, Procol says, "Its mission is clear: to create the most trusted, AI-first business network for procurement."

"Procol's AI Agents are not just a product—they are a bold step toward the future of intelligent procurement," the company said.

Used by companies such as Hershey's, Reliance, Zomato, Tata, Haldiram's, Walmart, Skoda, and Dr. Oetker, Procol has helped generate over USD 100 million in cost savings, onboarded over 100,000 suppliers, and saved more than 150,000 hours through intelligent automation, according to the official release.