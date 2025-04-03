

The latest advancements in AI and digital transformation are reshaping industries, with major tech firms unveiling innovative solutions. HCLTech has launched AI-powered public sector and manufacturing solutions, Infosys is driving Responsible AI and enhancing fan engagement in Formula E, and Siemens and Accenture have partnered to revolutionize engineering and manufacturing. Additionally, Accenture is spearheading an AI-driven digital platform for Malabar Gold and Diamonds, highlighting the growing impact of AI in business and technology.

Check out the detailed developments below:









1. HCLTech Launches Public Sector Arm in the US to Drive AI-Powered Transformation

Technology services company HCLTech announced the launch of a subsidiary dedicated to serving state and local government, and education (SLED) organizations, as well as federal civilian and defense agencies in the United States. HCLTech Public Sector Solutions (PSS) will leverage its expertise and solutions to deliver impactful outcomes for the public sector. "This launch underscores HCLTech's continued growth in the public sector following the establishment of the Strategic Segments business," the company said on March 31, 2025.

"A sharper focus through a dedicated subsidiary will enable us to deliver our AI and digital transformation expertise across all public sector segments," said C Vijayakumar, CEO and Managing Director of HCLTech. "By combining our comprehensive AI suite, deep subject matter expertise, industry-leading talent and dedicated leadership, we are better positioned to partner with government agencies and enhance the experience for the constituents they serve."

"There is an increasing demand for AI-led technology solutions and services in the public sector," said Arjun Sethi, Chief Growth Officer for Strategic Segments at HCLTech. "From digital engineering and cybersecurity to AI-powered platforms for citizen engagement, our specialized solutions are designed to translate data into insights, drive IT efficiencies, and maximize impact, all while helping government agencies navigate current and future technology transformation with confidence."

2. HCLTech Launches Agentic AI-Based Manufacturing Solution on Google Cloud

HCLTech launched HCLTech Insight, an agentic AI-powered Industry-Focused Repeatable Solution (IFRS) designed to equip manufacturers with advanced data insights and analytics capabilities. In a statement on March 25, the company said it used Google Cloud's Cortex Framework, Manufacturing Data Engine (MDE) platform, Vertex AI and Agentic Framework to build HCLTech Insight - an AI Agent that helps enterprises improve efficiency, productivity, and user experiences by identifying product defects and other anomalies.

According to the company, the solution can serve enterprises across industries, including automotive, aerospace and electronics, with interactive dashboards and AI-powered virtual assistance to respond to defects in real-time, boosting production quality and cost efficiency.

"Our research shows that while businesses are confident of the positive impact of AI, few have actual solutions in production. HCLTech's extensive industry experience with full-stack AI offerings combined with Google Cloud's technologies will help businesses transition rapidly from concept to production-grade solutions," said Vijay Guntur, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Ecosystems, HCLTech.

"By combining Google Cloud's manufacturing solutions with our leading generative AI and agentic capabilities, HCLTech Insight can provide our mutual clients with the tools they need to harness these insights and drive their manufacturing processes to new heights of productivity and efficiency," said Praveen Rao, Global Head of Manufacturing, Google Cloud.

3. HCLTech Launches FlexSpace for AI PCs with Intel

In another development in AI, HCLTech launched FlexSpace for AI PCs in collaboration with Intel. This solution enhances AI-powered enterprise computers, offering businesses the computing power and flexibility needed for AI-driven environments, the company said on March 19.

By integrating HCLTech FlexSpace, an Experience-as-a-Service digital workplace solution, with Intel Core Ultra processors, enterprises can perform AI tasks locally on devices, ensuring faster and more secure processing. This reduces the need for data transfers to remote servers, minimizing data breach risks.

FlexSpace significantly improves the performance of advanced AI platforms, enabling faster, more responsive interactions and superior data processing for applications like Microsoft Co-Pilot. With HCLTech AI Force and Edge AI, enterprises benefit from rapid data processing and real-time analytics, providing actionable insights. Additionally, AI of Things (AIoT) applications experience reduced latency and improved performance.

"This collaboration not only meets the critical need for advanced workplace solutions but also enhances customer experiences by delivering unmatched performance, scalability, and security. Together, we are shaping the future of workplace transformation," said Santhosh Vishwanathan, Vice President and Managing Director, India Region, Intel.

"Our collaboration with Intel on FlexSpace for AI PCs is a key step in helping clients fully leverage AI while ensuring top-tier security and performance," said Anand Swamy, Head of Tech and ISV Ecosystems, HCLTech.

4. Infosys and Formula E Launch AI-Powered Stats Center

Indian IT and consulting company Infosys on Wednesday announced the launch of Formula E Stats Center, developed in partnership with the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. The Stats Center is powered by Infosys Topaz, an AI-first offering using generative AI technologies, and will redefine fan engagement by delivering advanced, data-driven insights and immersive experiences, the company said.

ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is the world's first all-electric FIA World Championship. "This initiative marks a significant step forward in Infosys' three-year partnership with Formula E. The Stats Center will provide fans with interactive access to stellar performances of drivers and teams, their key milestones, and compelling narratives through its Key Stats and Insights platform," according to a release.

Using grounded knowledge bases containing information about all past seasons, races, drivers etc. to train the AI, it engages users by showcasing stats of drivers and teams across current and past seasons, using a trending bubble chat format that prompts engaging curated questions.

This feature makes complex data easily digestible and fosters a deeper connection between fans and the sport.

The Stats Center generates AI-powered, human-like text summarisation, replacing the earlier process of manually editing race summaries and driver and team performances. Stats can offer powerful, insightful narratives across the past 10 seasons, the company highlighted.

Infosys spearheaded the migration of Formula E's central data lake to Google Cloud, establishing a secure and scalable architecture that supports marketing, business intelligence, and sporting operations for Formula E.

Jeff Dodds, Chief Executive Officer of Formula E said, "As our first technical partnership with Infosys, we’re showcasing how innovation and technology can elevate the experience for everyone who loves Formula E, by making race data more accessible and easier to understand. Fans will be able to follow their favourite driver and team with in-depth insights and track their performance over the seasons ahead."

Sumit Virmani, EVP and Global Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys said “The AI-powered Stats Center, fueled by Infosys Topaz, transforms raw data into compelling narratives, offering fans an immersive journey through driver and team performance, celebrating key milestones and unlocking compelling stories. From dynamic stat cards that adapt to the race timeline to an AI companion that prompts engaging questions, we're supercharging the Formula E fan experience, making its rich history, and exciting present more accessible and engaging, ultimately raising the bar for digital fan engagement."

5. Infosys and Linux Foundation Networking Collaborate to Strengthen Responsible AI

In another development in AI, Infosys announced its collaboration with Linux Foundation Networking (LFN) to advance Responsible AI principles and spur the adoption of domain-specific AI across global networks. As part of this initiative, Infosys has contributed its Responsible AI Toolkit and AI application development framework, part of Infosys Topaz AI offerings, to two new networking projects – Salus and Essedum, the company said on March 31, 2025.

Salus Project

Powered by Infosys' Responsible AI Toolkit, Salus offers advanced technical guardrails to detect and mitigate AI risks like bias, privacy breaches, and harmful content, while enhancing model transparency.

Essedum Project

Built on Infosys' seed code and existing AI networking solutions, Essedum leverages its AI application development framework to accelerate the integration of AI data, models, and applications within the networking industry.

"Our efforts to further domain-specific AI are coming to fruition with the addition of these new projects, and we are incredibly grateful to Infosys for their contributions," said Arpit Joshipura, General Manager of Networking, Edge and IoT at the Linux Foundation. "Creating combined, open and unified frameworks will only accelerate AI-driven innovation. By introducing accessible solutions for Responsible AI and integrating data sharing, domain-specific AI tools, and application development under one roof, we are enabling the industry to build smarter, more efficient networks."

"Our collaboration with the Linux Foundation is a testament to our shared vision of embedding Responsible AI principles into actionable solutions. Linux Foundation's efforts in driving excellence in open-source networking projects have been remarkable. With our strong AI capabilities, powered by Infosys Topaz, we actively support this endeavour, helping organizations harness domain-specific AI responsibly and effectively across global networks," said Mohammed Rafee Tarafdar, Chief Technology Officer at Infosys.

In February, Infosys announced the launch of its open-source Responsible AI Toolkit, a key component of the Infosys Topaz Responsible AI Suite, designed to help enterprises innovate responsibly while addressing the challenges and risks associated with ethical AI adoption.

The Infosys Responsible AI Toolkit builds on the Infosys AI3S framework (Scan, Shield, and Steer), equipping enterprises with advanced defensive technical guardrails, including specialized AI models and shielding algorithms, to detect and mitigate issues such as privacy breaches, security attacks, sensitive information leaks, biased output, harmful content, copyright infringement, hallucinations, malicious use, deepfakes, and more, the company said on February 26, 2025.

6. Siemens and Accenture Launch New Business Group to Transform Engineering and Manufacturing with AI

Siemens and Accenture announced a partnership to form the Accenture Siemens Business Group at the Hannover Messe 2025 event in Germany, aimed at helping clients reinvent and transform engineering and manufacturing.

The newly formed Accenture Siemens Business Group is a dedicated business practice comprising 7,000 professionals globally with expertise in manufacturing and IT. Through the business group, the companies will co-develop and jointly market solutions to clients that combine automation, industrial AI and software from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio with Accenture's data and AI capabilities.

"By strengthening our partnership, we combine the unique capabilities of two market leaders: Siemens' technology, access to data and deep domain knowledge in software, automation and industrial AI with Accenture's power to apply data and AI in engineering and manufacturing," said Roland Busch, President and CEO of Siemens. "With the new business group, we will empower customers in all industries to supercharge their entire value chain by embedding AI at the core of their businesses."

"Engineering and manufacturing are the next digital frontier," said Julie Sweet, chair and CEO of Accenture. "The Accenture Siemens Business Group scales the power of automation, data and AI to help clients reinvent their products and how they make them. Together with our long-standing partner Siemens, we will increase speed and efficiency, reduce cost and strengthen the digital core, which is essential for continuous reinvention and the creation of new value."

Collaboration with Navantia

Another successful collaboration involved Navantia, a Spanish state-owned shipbuilding, technology, and defense company. Accenture and Siemens developed and implemented a new product development platform for Navantia using Siemens Teamcenter and Capital Logic Designer.

This platform utilises digital twins of Navantia's vessels, improving product design quality and reducing total design and manufacturing costs by 20 percent.

The Accenture Siemens Business Group will create solutions for software-defined products and factories for clients in industries including aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer products and goods, electronics, heavy equipment, industrial machinery, semiconductors and transportation.

Agentic AI-Powered Industrial Process Reinvention

The Accenture Siemens Business Group will enable its solutions for clients with Accenture's suite of Industry X digital engineering and manufacturing assets. These support clients in building AI agents, customizing pre-built agents and foundation models—for example, for simulation and robotics—and ensuring governance across all their AI components, the company added.

Agentic AI can dramatically increase the efficiency and productivity of product development by, for example, automatically validating the impact on feasibility, cost and performance of engineering changes and new designs. Other areas benefitting from agentic AI are PLM, asset management and servicing of industrial equipment, and remote operations, Accenture said.

7. Accenture to Develop AI-Driven Digital Platform for Malabar Gold and Diamonds

Accenture has signed a deal with Malabar Gold and Diamonds to accelerate its technology reinvention through an AI-powered, cloud-enabled digital core.

"Accenture will develop and deliver a scalable and secure technology platform – built on a robust digital core – to streamline Malabar Gold and Diamonds' business processes including finance, manufacturing, supply chain management and retail, and ultimately drive operational and competitive excellence," the Dublin-headquartered firm said in a release on April 1, 2025.

This initiative aims to elevate the customer and employee experience, enhance business agility, and create new value and growth for the jewellery retailer's global operations.

Malabar Gold and Diamonds is the sixth largest jewellery retailer globally, with over 380 showrooms across 13 countries. By using a strong data foundation, the jewellery retailer can better forecast demand and adapt to changing market needs faster than ever before.

The custom-built platform will enhance productivity and customer satisfaction by dynamically adjusting sales, marketing and fulfilment plans using real-time information on the availability and pricing of precious metals and stones. This will bolster both online and offline shopping experiences for customers, from browsing to buying, including billing and checkout.

Abdul Salam K.P, vice chairman of Malabar Group, said, "Malabar Gold and Diamonds has always been at the forefront of embracing technology to enhance our services and thereby improve the shopping experience of our customers. By teaming with Accenture to deploy a unified, scalable digital platform, we are reiterating our commitment to becoming a future-ready organization, setting new standards, best practices and new ways of working for the global jewellery industry."

The platform will ensure regulatory compliance with local trade laws in 13 markets. Going forward, Malabar Gold and Diamonds will scale and activate this platform through employee training and adoption strategies to drive a data-driven culture.

Amneet Singh, Products lead for Accenture in India, added, "Our research finds that digital core investments accelerate reinvention and innovation, delivering up to 60 percent higher revenue growth rates and 40 percent boost in profit. By deploying an AI-powered digital core, retailers can standardize processes and build the technology capabilities needed to be ready for continuous reinvention.