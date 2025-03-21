Wipro Sovereign AI, Capgemini Agentic AI, TCS Air New Zealand Partnership, Tech Mahindra PV Solution



Information Technology services companies Wipro, Tech Mahindra and Capgemini have announced individual partnerships with Nvidia, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has signed a partnership with Air New Zealand for AI-based solutions for various industries. These software companies are showcasing the solutions leveraging Nvidia technologies at the US-based chip company's annual GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2025.

1. Wipro Brings Sovereign AI Services with Nvidia AI

Wipro on March 19 announced new agentic AI services aimed at enabling nations worldwide to develop and deploy artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities by leveraging their unique infrastructure, data, workforce and business networks to drive innovation, economic growth and sovereignty. Wipro said Agentic AI services focus on developing and implementing country-specific solutions to enhance citizen experiences.

The offerings integrate Wipro's WeGA Studio with Nvidia AI Enterprise software to create an Agentic AI-powered ecosystem. This ecosystem supports a range of applications that can transform citizen experiences in sectors such as banking and financial services, emergency services, healthcare, and education. By driving public sector innovation, it aims to stimulate economic development.

Additionally, the solution offers pre-built responsible AI accelerators, allowing clients to rapidly build customised use cases and high-performance models aligned with their specific goals.

"There's a rising demand for ethical AI practices and transparency in AI decision-making processes," said Nagendra Bandaru, President and Managing Partner, Wipro Technology Services. "Organisations are seeking AI solutions that are not only effective but also ethical and transparent. By working together with Nvidia, we will be able to quickly deploy AI agent systems and technologies while addressing the increased concerns many government agencies and organisations have over data privacy, security, and national sovereignty."

"AI agents can help rapidly serve the changing needs of growing populations," said John Fanelli, Vice President, Enterprise Software at Nvidia. "Wipro's experience with the Nvidia AI Software platform provides a powerful foundation for assisting nations and local governments in building and deploying AI agent services that are tailored to the needs of their languages and culture."

Ratanaphon Wongnapachant, CEO, SIAM.AI Cloud, who recently collaborated with Wipro to deliver sovereign AI services to the Tourism Authority of Thailand, added, "Thailand's AI future thrives when we harness our local resources and empower Thai talent using world-class technology. As Thailand's first Nvidia Cloud Partner (NCP), SIAM.AI CLOUD provides the foundation for our nation's sovereign AI strategy—combining global technological excellence with local expertise to address our unique challenges while preserving our cultural values and technological independence. Our recent collaboration with Wipro to deliver AI services to the Tourism Authority of Thailand demonstrates how strategic partnerships enhance our capabilities. Working alongside technology partners like Wipro and Nvidia, we're building a self-sufficient AI ecosystem that includes emergency and financial services which enables Thailand to lead in the AI era on our own terms."

2. Tech Mahindra and Nvidia Collaborate to Advance Drug Safety with Agentic AI

Tech Mahindra on March 19 unveiled a pharmacovigilance (PV) autonomous solution built with Nvidia AI software to enhance drug safety management. By leveraging agentic AI and automation, the solution improves the speed, accuracy, and efficiency of PV processes, addressing challenges like manual delays and data overload.

The solution, powered by Tech Mahindra's TENO framework, which is built on Nvidia's AI technology, is designed to automate and optimise pharmacovigilance workflows. It integrates Nvidia AI Enterprise tools, including NeMo, NIM microservices, and AI Blueprints, to optimise case intake, data transformation, quality control, and compliance.

Additionally, Tech Mahindra said the LLM-powered AI agents within the solution autonomously handle case classification, prioritisation, and verification of pharmacovigilance emails, reducing the risk of human error.

Nikhil Malhotra, Chief Innovation Officer and Global Head of AI and Emerging Technologies Tech Mahindra, said, "As the pharmaceutical industry navigates volumes of data during trials and post-launch, our collaboration with Nvidia leverages generative AI and multi-agent systems to streamline pharmacovigilance process. Together, we are revolutionizing drug safety management and using the innovative AI-driven framework to develop multiple use cases for our global customers."

Tech Mahindra and Nvidia said they are working together to improve patient outcomes by bringing agentic AI-driven intelligence to pharmacovigilance. The pharmacovigilance industry manages over 1,000 daily cases of adverse drug reaction (ADR) for major drugs. For instance, in the case of an email reporting adverse drug reaction (ADR), the AI-driven PV solution instantly flags, prioritises, and processes the request by eliminating human intervention that could potentially lead to delays and errors.

The solution reduces turnaround times by up to 40 percent, enhances data accuracy by 30 percent, and cuts operational costs by 25 percent. This ensures timely case processing, regulatory adherence, and proactive risk mitigation, thereby transforming pharmacovigilance from reactive to predictive, Tech Mahindra explained.

John Fanelli, Vice President, Enterprise Software, Nvidia, said, "AI is ideal for monitoring medicines throughout their lifecycle to support safety. Integrating AI into the Tech Mahindra TENO framework with Nvidia AI Enterprise software enhances pharmacovigilance by augmenting human capabilities to help identify potential safety issues more effectively."

3. TCS Partners with Air New Zealand to Drive AI-Led Transformation

On March 19, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced a five-year partnership with Air New Zealand to modernise the airline's digital infrastructure and position it at the forefront of AI-driven innovation. This collaboration aims to enhance Air New Zealand's digital capabilities, improve customer experience, and drive operational efficiencies across various aspects of its business, including fleet management, crew scheduling, and ground services.

Announced at a formal signing event at TCS' Banyan Park Campus in Mumbai, TCS says the agreement supports Air New Zealand's vision to become the world's most digitally advanced airline. The event was attended by New Zealand Prime Minister the Right Honourable Christopher Luxon, Tata Group Chairman, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran, and TCS Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director K Krithivasan.

TCS serves over 20 blue-chip customers in New Zealand across banking, retail, construction, manufacturing, and local government.

Greg Foran, Chief Executive Officer of Air New Zealand, said, 'We began working with TCS in September 2024 and in just a few short months, we’ve seen the benefits of tapping into the depth and breadth of talent and expertise they have when it comes to digital solutions. Going forward, TCS will be an instrumental partner in helping us deliver our Cargo Digital Transformation and improvements to our Digital Retail capability."

K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, TCS, added, "By leveraging AI, automation, and cloud technologies, we aim to reimagine operations, enhance passenger experiences, and build a more agile and resilient airline."

Air New Zealand operates a global network offering air passenger and cargo services across 49 domestic and international destinations. TCS said it will streamline Air New Zealand's digital services across a diverse landscape of more than 600 applications, by integrating AI-driven automation and cloud technologies into critical airline functions. This will drive innovation across cargo service, disruption management, retail offerings, maintenance systems and crew operations.

Workforce transformation will also be a key focus of this engagement, with TCS leading large-scale upskilling programs to strengthen digital capabilities across Air New Zealand’s teams in AI, cybersecurity, and digital engineering. The collaboration also includes enhancements to Air New Zealand’s digital retail and loyalty program experiences.

4. Capgemini Introduces Customised Agentic Solutions with Nvidia

French IT company Capgemini announced on March 19 the introduction of customised agentic solutions designed in collaboration with Nvidia to accelerate enterprise AI adoption. Capgemini said it will deliver AI services tailored to meet the needs of specific industries when implementing AI agents, from healthcare and financial services to manufacturing and telco.

The company will leverage Nvidia NUM and a dedicated agentic gallery to streamline deployment and reduce complexity for enterprise clients looking to derive actionable insights to achieve agentic-driven business transformation.

Combining Capgemini's industry expertise and Nvidia's technology, the official release said enterprises will benefit from faster time-to-value and agile implementation of AI agents. Enterprises will gain access to a dedicated agentic gallery, eliminating the complexities of developing AI agents from the ground up for each business process, resulting in significant time savings and cost reductions.

Additionally, Capgemini will integrate governance frameworks on top of the Nvidia AI stack, allowing compliance, scalability, and consistent performance.

Through this collaboration, Capgemini will help organisations navigate the complexities of implementing agentic AI solutions on the Nvidia AI stack while addressing objectives to accelerate AI agent rollouts with pre-configured workflows, combining AI agent capabilities with existing business applications for seamless integration, and Implementing AI agents with governance frameworks for scalability and governance.

"Agentic AI is changing the way we live and work. There is vast potential for AI agents to drive innovation," said Chris Penrose, Global Head of Business Development for Telco, Nvidia. "Capgemini has a deep understanding of the complex challenges facing enterprises and the industry-specific agentic AI use cases that can unlock significant business value. By leveraging Nvidia NIM, together we can accelerate deployment of AI agents that enhance productivity and revolutionize the way they operate, whilst addressing critical concerns like trust, safety, security and compliance."

Together with Nvidia, Capgemini said it is building over 100 bespoke AI agent-driven solutions tailored to various industry use cases. These include:

Automotive: Smart agents to monitor and improve autonomous and human driving performance; vehicle performance in varying urban, weather, and traffic conditions; digital twin test vehicles in omniverse settings.

Smart agents to monitor and improve autonomous and human driving performance; vehicle performance in varying urban, weather, and traffic conditions; digital twin test vehicles in omniverse settings. Consumer: Central and interactive Edge AI access point in the home that can be used to oversee the elderly and infirm, locate mislaid items, and monitor home security.

Central and interactive Edge AI access point in the home that can be used to oversee the elderly and infirm, locate mislaid items, and monitor home security. Financial Services: Fraud alert agents to validate fraud activity and manage response; financial planning and investment management services to dynamically monitor client portfolios in real-time and provide personalised investment strategies.

Fraud alert agents to validate fraud activity and manage response; financial planning and investment management services to dynamically monitor client portfolios in real-time and provide personalised investment strategies. Life Sciences: Drug discovery support to extract actionable insights from drug mechanisms, disease progression and clinical outcomes; clinical trial refinement to improve design and monitor real-time data for mid-trial adjustments.

Drug discovery support to extract actionable insights from drug mechanisms, disease progression and clinical outcomes; clinical trial refinement to improve design and monitor real-time data for mid-trial adjustments. Manufacturing: Smart camera-based process monitoring for improved shopfloor performance and safety compliance.

Smart camera-based process monitoring for improved shopfloor performance and safety compliance. Public Sector: AI-driven assistants capable of executing various administrative and civic tasks; fraud detection and prevention agents that provide comprehensive insights and detect patterns and anomalies that may indicate fraudulent activities.

AI-driven assistants capable of executing various administrative and civic tasks; fraud detection and prevention agents that provide comprehensive insights and detect patterns and anomalies that may indicate fraudulent activities. Retail and Supply Chain: AI-driven agents that monitor shelves in-store and in warehouses, and automatically trigger SKU replenishment.

AI-driven agents that monitor shelves in-store and in warehouses, and automatically trigger SKU replenishment. Telco: Network automation, including AI-RAN, and contact center translation services.

Capgemini has been working with Telenor to build Norway's first sovereign and secure AI Cloud Service in collaboration with Nvidia, TelecomTalk previously reported. Launched in November 2024, the Telenor AI Factory is designed to accelerate AI adoption across industries while ensuring security, sustainability, and data sovereignty within Norwegian borders.

The AI Factory provides businesses with the infrastructure to develop, scale, and integrate AI into their operations — whether for internal workflows, customer-facing applications, or advanced AI-driven solutions. The service runs on 100 percent renewable energy, supporting responsible innovation while minimizing environmental impact, the company said.

"With the AI Factory, we are creating a secure and sustainable foundation for AI innovation in Norway," said Jannicke Hilland, EVP and Head of Telenor Infrastructure. "Capgemini has played a crucial role in developing this service, working closely with us to build a platform that allows businesses to harness AI while maintaining full control over their data. Together, we are ensuring that organizations have access to cutting-edge AI solutions without compromising security or sustainability."

"This new collaboration with Nvidia marks a pivotal step forward in our commitment to bringing cutting-edge AI-powered technology solutions to our clients for accelerated value creation," said Roshan Gya, Capgemini Invent CEO and Group Executive Board member at Capgemini. "By leveraging the power of the Nvidia AI Stack, Capgemini will help clients expedite their agentic AI journey from strategy to full deployment, enabling them to solve complex business challenges and innovate at scale. Nvidia's robust platform provides the necessary infrastructure and tools to make this acceleration possible. Our work with Telenor on its AI Factory showcases how we can help an enterprise to scale generative and agentic AI to gain competitive advantage and realise business value."