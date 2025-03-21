iQOO Z10 is Launching in India with the BIGGEST Battery Ever

iQOO, a sub-brand of Vivo, is soon going to launch a new smartphone for the Indian market. This phone is namely iQOO Z10, and the special thing about this phone is the battery it will pack inside. The iQOO Z10 will come with a 7300mAh battery. There's no phone currently in the Indian market which has such a large battery. It will be interesting to see the form factor of the phone along with which processor iQOO is going with. It could be on of the best devices for long-gaming sessions if there's a powerful processor inside. iQOO has not shared any official details about the device except for its large battery size.









iQOO Z10 India Launch Date

The iQOO Z10 will launch in India on April 11, 2025. The phone is confirmed to feature a 73000mAh battery. Along with this, it is expected to support 90W fast-charging. Through the teaser image shared by the company, one could understand that the iQOO Z10 will come with a triple-camera setup at the rear with a ring flash as well. The device has a rounded edges.

The image from the company shows a silver variant. There have been a few leaks about the device already. The iQOO Z10 is expected to come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with support for 2400 x 1800 resolution and refresh rate up to 120Hz. The display panel is said to reach a peak brightness of 2000nits. It is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC. The device will likely run on FunTouch OS 15 out of the box (based on Android 15).

In the coming days, the brand is expected to reveal more information about the device through teaser posters. Stay tuned f0r more info!