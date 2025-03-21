Airtel Says Customers Can Activate International Roaming Packs at Airport Kiosks

Reported by Kripa B

Enjoy Seamless Connectivity Across over 180 Countries with Airtel’s Budget-Friendly International Roaming Plans

Highlights

  • Starting at just Rs 133 per day, Airtel’s International Roaming Packs provide seamless voice and high-speed data connectivity in over 180 countries.
  • No need for multiple country-specific packs—one plan covers multiple destinations and layovers.
  • Partnerships with top telecom providers in key destinations, including the USA, UAE, UK, Canada, Australia, and more.

Airtel International Roaming Packs Starting at Rs 133 Offer Seamless Global Connectivity
Airtel on Thursday said it offers the world's most affordable international roaming packs, allowing its customers to enjoy seamless connectivity across countries. In a release on March 20, Airtel said, As the travel season picks-up, enjoy seamless connectivity across 180+ countries with Airtel's International Roaming Packs. These plans enable customers to traverse the globe without the hassle of connectivity concerns. With plans starting at just Rs 133 a day, Airtel is offering affordable access while providing seamless voice and high-speed data connectivity in over 180 countries."

Airtel highlighted that its enhanced data benefits, in-flight connectivity, and round-the-clock customer support further elevate the user experience. Recognizing the importance of simplicity and convenience, Airtel has streamlined the process by eliminating the need for customers to navigate multiple packs for different destinations and layover countries.




Instead, travellers can now select a single, all-encompassing package based on the duration of their journey, which will offer them seamless connectivity across the world at unrivalled affordability, the official release said.

Airtel added that customers can activate International Roaming by simply logging onto the Airtel Thanks app, logging onto the website airtel.in/ir-packs/ or visiting any local store, or stopping by the kiosk located at the airport to activate the plans.

The new International Roaming Pack offers an array of compelling features:

  • International roaming simplified with no worry of buying multiple country-specific packs
  • Auto renewal feature for always on for frequent flyers
  • Complimentary In-flight connectivity available in >30 days validity packs
  • All control in the customer's hand where customers can manage usage, change pack, get billing update through Airtel Thanks app
  • 24X7 contact center support (9910099100) for customers from any corner of the world, free of cost.

Through strategic partnerships with major telecommunications providers in key destinations such as USA, UAE, UK, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Singapore, Canada, Australia and more, to name a few, Airtel said it has ensured that travelers can continue to stay connected whether they are making calls, surfing the web, streaming content or sharing vibrant photos with loved ones back home.

Ahead of this summer travel season, Airtel is poised to be the ultimate travel companion, empowering customers to explore far-reaching corners of the globe and staying connected every step of the way. By offering an economical and feature-rich proposition for International travellers, the company is poised to revolutionise the way travellers stay connected during their travels.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom.

