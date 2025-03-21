Bharti Airtel has introduced two new plans with JioHotstar subscription for the IPL (India Premier League) 2025. Note that these plans aren't dedicatedly brought for the IPL, and may stay even after the IPL is over. These plans cost Rs 100 and Rs 195. Both of them are data vouchers. Users recharge with data vouchers when they already have an active prepaid plan. These data vouchers come on top of the active plans and offer not only data, but some times additional benefits such as JioHotstar subscription. The Rs 100 and Rs 195 plans are bundling JioHotstar for the users. Let's take a look at the benefits of these plans.









Airtel Rs 100 JioHotstar Data Voucher for IPL 2025

Bharti Airtel's Rs 100 JioHotstar data voucher comes with a validity of 30 days. The validity is applicable to both the JioHotstar susbcription as well as the data voucher. The data benefit offered with Airtel's Rs 100 voucher is 5GB. The JioHotstar subscription bundled here is JioHotstar Mobile.

Airtel Rs 195 JioHotstar Data Voucher for IPL 2025

Bharti Airtel's Rs 195 JioHotstar data voucher comes a validity of 90 days. Again, the validity is applicable to both the JioHotstar susbcription as well as the data voucher. JioHotstar Mobile and 15GB of data is what the users get with this voucher. In our view, recharging with the Rs 195 voucher is a better deal than going for the Rs 100 voucher.

Other Airtel JioHotstar Prepaid Plans for IPL 2025

There are more JioHotstar bundled prepaid plans from Airtel that users can recharge with. These plans cost Rs 3999, Rs 549, Rs 1029, and Rs 398. All of these plans offer varied benefits. To check out what you get with this plans, visit Airtel's website or mobile app. The newly launched JioHotstar data vouchers from Airtel don't bundle active service validity, but these plans (Rs 3999, Rs 549, Rs 1029, and Rs 398) do.