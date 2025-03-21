Vodafone Idea Brings New JioHotstar Plans for IPL 2025

Vodafone Idea's Rs 239 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 300 SMS in total, and 2GB of daily data. The active service validity bundled with this plan is of 28 days. There is an add-on benefit of JioHotstar Mobile with this plan for 28 days.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has brought new prepaid plans for users. These plans bundle the OTT (over-the0-top) benefit of JioHotstar. To watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, which starts on March 22, 2025, users need an active JioHotstar subscription. There are three new plans from Vi that will bundle OTT benefit. These plans cost Rs 239, Rs 399 and Rs 101. Out of these three, the Rs 101 plan is a data voucher while the Rs 239 and Rs 399 plans are active service validity plans. Let's take a look at the benefits.




Vodafone Idea Rs 239 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 239 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 300 SMS in total, and 2GB of daily data. The active service validity bundled with this plan is of 28 days. There is an add-on benefit of JioHotstar Mobile with this plan for 28 days. Users can recharge with this plan to watch IPL 2025.

Vodafone Idea Rs 399 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 399 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. Users will get half-day unlimited data too with this plan. Further, there's Weekend Data Rollover benefit along with a JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 28 days. The active service validity bundled with this plan is also 28 days.

Vodafone Idea Rs 101 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 101 prepaid plan comes with 5GB of data. This plan carries a validity of 30 days. Three months of JioHotstar Mobile subscription will be bundled with this plan.

These are the newly introduced plans by Vi bundled with JioHotstar and they will allow users to watch IPL 2025. There are plenty of more plans from Vi that you can recharge with to get access to JioHotstar.

These plans cost Rs 169, Rs 994, Rs 3699, Rs 469, and Rs 151. Further, you can recharge with the postpaid plans costing Rs 551 and more of Vi to get JioHotstar Mobile for free.

