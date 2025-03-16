Jio, Airtel and BSNL Cheapest Wi-Fi Plans

Reliance Jio's cheapest Wi-Fi plan comes for Rs 399 per month. This plan comes with up to 30 Mbps of speed (both download and upload). The data bundled with this plan is 3.3TB, if you are going for the fiber plan.

Today, we will look at the cheapest Wi-Fi plans or broadband plans from the top three internet service providers (ISPs) in India. All of these companies have a plan priced under Rs 500 for the customers. This is the monthly price we are talking about. If you have the budget, you can also go for the long-term plans and get further discounts from these companies. Jio is the largest ISP in terms of market share followed by Airtel and BSNL. Thus's let's take a look at the plans in the same order.




Reliance Jio Cheapest Wi-Fi Plan Today

Reliance Jio's cheapest Wi-Fi plan comes for Rs 399 per month. This plan comes with up to 30 Mbps of speed (both download and upload). The data bundled with this plan is 3.3TB, if you are going for the fiber plan. Note that the final amount on the bill will be more as there will be a tax component as well.

Bharti Airtel Cheapest Wi-Fi Plan Today

Bharti Airtel's cheapest Wi-Fi plan comes for Rs 499 per month. Users get to enjoy speeds up to 40 Mbps with this plan. Depending on the fiber or the AirFiber connection you get, you will get either 3.3TB (with fiber) or 1TB (with AirFiber) of monthly data. This plan doesn't bundle any more benefits for the consumers.

BSNL Cheapest Wi-Fi Plan Today

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, offers its cheapest broadband plan for Rs 249 per month. The plan comes with 25 Mbps of speed and only 10GB of data. The speed drops to 2 Mbps beyond that. Note that this is only for rural customers. For people living in the urban city, BSNL would offer its Rs 399 plan as the cheapest option.

The Rs 399 plan from BSNL comes with 30 Mbps of speed and 1400GB of monthly data. The speed drops to 4 Mbps post consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data. There's a landline connection offered with this plan, but the instrument has to be arranged by the user him/herself.

