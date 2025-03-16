Netflix to Exclusively Stream WWE in India Starting April 1



Netflix announced on March 8 that it will become the exclusive streaming platform for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) in India starting April 1, 2025. This deal marks Netflix's entry into live sports entertainment in the country, bringing WWE's biggest shows to Indian fans.

What WWE Fans in India Can Expect

As part of the long-term partnership with the sports entertainment company, Netflix will stream WWE's weekly flagship programs—Raw, NXT, and SmackDown—along with Premium Live Events, including WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble, and Money in the Bank. Subscribers in India will also have the option to watch with live Hindi commentary.

To celebrate the announcement, WWE's Chief Content Officer shared a message, welcoming Indian fans to what he called the "Netflix era" of WWE.

Netflix Expands WWE's Reach in India

Netflix said India has been one of WWE's most engaged international markets, boasting a devoted wrestling fanbase. The Netflix partnership aims to provide immersive, on-demand access to WWE's programming. Additionally, Netflix will offer new and exclusive archival content from WWE's vault, and the ability to stream live or on demand.

"Through Netflix, WWE will reach even more fans with its unmatched combination of athleticism, drama, and larger-than-life storytelling," Netflix said.

With this move, WWE is expected to significantly expand its reach in India, tapping into Netflix's subscriber base. Fans can expect 52 weeks of live wrestling action, available anytime, anywhere.