Airtel to Offer Apple TV+ and Music to Its Wi-Fi and Postpaid Customers



Bharti Airtel has announced a strategic partnership with Apple to offer Airtel customers access to Apple TV+ and Apple Music. All Home Wi-Fi customers on plans starting at Rs 999 will now enjoy Apple TV+ on multiple devices, while Airtel postpaid customers on plans starting at Rs 999 will receive Apple TV+ along with six months of free Apple Music, according to Airtel's announcement on Monday, February 24.

Also Read: Airtel’s Wynk is Saying Goodbye, But the Music Lives On with Apple Music









Airtel TV+ and Apple Music

Through this collaboration, Airtel customers can stream premium Apple Originals, including award-winning series like Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, and Severance, as well as blockbuster films. Apple Music subscribers will gain access to an extensive collection of Indian and global music, curated playlists, artist interviews, and immersive Spatial Audio.

Bharti Airtel's Chief Marketing Officer and CEO – Connected Homes said, "This collaboration offers an extraordinary opportunity to millions of our Home Wi-Fi and Postpaid customers, giving them access to Apple's premium content catalog. We are confident that this partnership will redefine the content consumption landscape, setting a new standard for entertainment experiences amongst customers."

"With the addition of Apple TV+ and Apple Music, along with existing partnerships with major streaming players like Amazon Prime, Netflix, ZEE5 and Jio Hotstar, Airtel WiFi customers now have an unrivalled wealth of entertainment options at their fingertips, cementing Airtel's position as a frontrunner in providing a holistic and enriching digital lifestyle experience to its customers," Bharti Airtel said.

Also Read: Has Postpaid Lost Its Appeal in India’s Telecom Industry?

Eligible Airtel Home Wi-Fi and Postpaid Plans

Airtel Home Wi-Fi Plans

Airtel Home Wi-Fi plans with this benefit include Rs 999 (up to 200 Mbps), Rs 1099 (up to 200 Mbps), Rs 1599 (up to 300 Mbps), and Rs 3999 (up to 1 Gbps).

Airtel Postpaid Plans

Airtel Postpaid plans with this benefit include Rs 999 (150GB - 2 SIMs), Rs 1199 (190GB - 3 SIMs), Rs 1399 (240GB - 3 SIMs), and Rs 1749 (320GB - 4 SIMs).