Airtel to Offer Apple TV+ and Music to Its Wi-Fi and Postpaid Customers

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Airtel Home Wi-Fi and Postpaid users on select plans will enjoy Apple TV+ and Apple Music, enhancing their entertainment experience.

Highlights

  • Airtel postpaid customers on plans starting at Rs 999 receive Apple TV+ and six months of free Apple Music.
  • Apple Music offers Indian and global music, curated playlists, artist interviews, and immersive Spatial Audio.
  • Airtel strengthens its digital entertainment portfolio alongside Netflix, Amazon Prime, ZEE5, and Jio Hotstar.

Follow Us

Airtel to Offer Apple TV+ and Music to Its Wi-Fi and Postpaid Customers
Bharti Airtel has announced a strategic partnership with Apple to offer Airtel customers access to Apple TV+ and Apple Music. All Home Wi-Fi customers on plans starting at Rs 999 will now enjoy Apple TV+ on multiple devices, while Airtel postpaid customers on plans starting at Rs 999 will receive Apple TV+ along with six months of free Apple Music, according to Airtel's announcement on Monday, February 24.

Also Read: Airtel’s Wynk is Saying Goodbye, But the Music Lives On with Apple Music




Airtel TV+ and Apple Music

Through this collaboration, Airtel customers can stream premium Apple Originals, including award-winning series like Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, and Severance, as well as blockbuster films. Apple Music subscribers will gain access to an extensive collection of Indian and global music, curated playlists, artist interviews, and immersive Spatial Audio.

Bharti Airtel's Chief Marketing Officer and CEO – Connected Homes said, "This collaboration offers an extraordinary opportunity to millions of our Home Wi-Fi and Postpaid customers, giving them access to Apple's premium content catalog. We are confident that this partnership will redefine the content consumption landscape, setting a new standard for entertainment experiences amongst customers."

"With the addition of Apple TV+ and Apple Music, along with existing partnerships with major streaming players like Amazon Prime, Netflix, ZEE5 and Jio Hotstar, Airtel WiFi customers now have an unrivalled wealth of entertainment options at their fingertips, cementing Airtel's position as a frontrunner in providing a holistic and enriching digital lifestyle experience to its customers," Bharti Airtel said.

Also Read: Has Postpaid Lost Its Appeal in India’s Telecom Industry?

Eligible Airtel Home Wi-Fi and Postpaid Plans

Airtel Home Wi-Fi Plans

Airtel Home Wi-Fi plans with this benefit include Rs 999 (up to 200 Mbps), Rs 1099 (up to 200 Mbps), Rs 1599 (up to 300 Mbps), and Rs 3999 (up to 1 Gbps).

Airtel Postpaid Plans

Airtel Postpaid plans with this benefit include Rs 999 (150GB - 2 SIMs), Rs 1199 (190GB - 3 SIMs), Rs 1399 (240GB - 3 SIMs), and Rs 1749 (320GB - 4 SIMs).

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Off Topic : OnePlus 15 Initial camera details • 50MP 1/1.3" Main camera(OV50H, same one on Honor Magic 6/7 Pro…

JioBharat Prepaid Recharge Packs are Too Affordable

Madhav :

Is Jio still offering Jio Phone & assocated Rs.895 plans? Where can one buy Jio phone & its plans. Directly…

JioBharat K1 Karbonn 4G Now Available for Just Rs 699

TheAndroidFreak :

iQOO launching two phones in India with snapdragon 8s Elite and 7s Gen 3. Mostly iQOO has dropped the plan…

JioBharat Prepaid Recharge Packs are Too Affordable

TheAndroidFreak :

Isn't it enough for 365 rupees?

India, UK Strengthen Collaboration in Telecom, AI, 6G, and Space…

TheAndroidFreak :

I am glad you accepted same.

Reliance Jio Launches Rs 195 Data Pack with JioHotstar Subscription…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments