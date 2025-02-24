Samsung Galaxy M16 5G, Galaxy M06 5G India Launch Confirmed

Reported by Tanuja K 0

The launch of these new smartphones has been confirmed by Samsung itself. While Samsung has teased the launch of these devices, the company has not yet confirmed an exact launch date. The teaser image shared by the brand shows two phones and the camera layout is visible of the devices.

Highlights

  • Samsung is soon going to launch two new Galaxy M series smartphones for the Indian market.
  • These two devices are Galaxy M16 5G and Galaxy M06 5G.
  • The M series from Samsung has long been introducing affordable and large-sized battery integrated smartphones.

Follow Us

samsung galaxy m16 5g galaxy m06 5g

Samsung is soon going to launch two new Galaxy M series smartphones for the Indian market. These two devices are Galaxy M16 5G and Galaxy M06 5G. The M series from Samsung has long been introducing affordable and large-sized battery integrated smartphones. The launch of these new smartphones has been confirmed by Samsung itself. While Samsung has teased the launch of these devices, the company has not yet confirmed an exact launch date. The teaser image shared by the brand shows two phones and the camera layout is visible of the devices.




Read More - OPPO Watch X2 Launched, a Rebranded OnePlus Watch 3

For the Samsung Galaxy M16 5G, there are three camera holes present at the rear while the Galaxy M06 5G appears to have a dual-camera setup. The power button and the volume rockers on the Galaxy M06 5G appear to be on the right side of the body. It is likely going to be the same for the Galaxy M16 5G.

According to reports online, the Galaxy M06 5G could come powered by a Mediak Dimesnity 6300 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The device is expected to run on Android 14 based One UI 6 out of the box.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Off Topic : OnePlus 15 Initial camera details • 50MP 1/1.3" Main camera(OV50H, same one on Honor Magic 6/7 Pro…

JioBharat Prepaid Recharge Packs are Too Affordable

Madhav :

Is Jio still offering Jio Phone & assocated Rs.895 plans? Where can one buy Jio phone & its plans. Directly…

JioBharat K1 Karbonn 4G Now Available for Just Rs 699

TheAndroidFreak :

iQOO launching two phones in India with snapdragon 8s Elite and 7s Gen 3. Mostly iQOO has dropped the plan…

JioBharat Prepaid Recharge Packs are Too Affordable

TheAndroidFreak :

Isn't it enough for 365 rupees?

India, UK Strengthen Collaboration in Telecom, AI, 6G, and Space…

TheAndroidFreak :

I am glad you accepted same.

Reliance Jio Launches Rs 195 Data Pack with JioHotstar Subscription…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments