Samsung is soon going to launch two new Galaxy M series smartphones for the Indian market. These two devices are Galaxy M16 5G and Galaxy M06 5G. The M series from Samsung has long been introducing affordable and large-sized battery integrated smartphones. The launch of these new smartphones has been confirmed by Samsung itself. While Samsung has teased the launch of these devices, the company has not yet confirmed an exact launch date. The teaser image shared by the brand shows two phones and the camera layout is visible of the devices.









For the Samsung Galaxy M16 5G, there are three camera holes present at the rear while the Galaxy M06 5G appears to have a dual-camera setup. The power button and the volume rockers on the Galaxy M06 5G appear to be on the right side of the body. It is likely going to be the same for the Galaxy M16 5G.

According to reports online, the Galaxy M06 5G could come powered by a Mediak Dimesnity 6300 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The device is expected to run on Android 14 based One UI 6 out of the box.