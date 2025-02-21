OPPO Watch X2 Launched, a Rebranded OnePlus Watch 3

Reported by Tanuja K 0

OPPO Watch X2 has launched for a price of SGD 499 (around Rs 30,000). It is available in Lava Black and Summit Blue colour options.

Highlights

  • OPPO has launched a new smartwatch for China and the global market.
  • This is actually the rebranded OnePlus Watch 3 in most ways.
  • OPPO has used the same sets of chips to power the device that is used on the OnePlus Watch 3.

OPPO has launched a new smartwatch for China and the global market. This is actually the rebranded OnePlus Watch 3 in most ways. OPPO has used the same sets of chips to power the device that is used on the OnePlus Watch 3. Along with that, the design is not too different, especially of the side body. Then, OPPO has used a similar display as well. However, this is a smartwatch that you can pair very easily with the OPPO ecosystem if you are an OPPO fan (not to say that it won't work with the OnePlus ecosystem). Let's take a look at the price and the specifications of this smartwatch.




OPPO Watch X2 Price

OPPO Watch X2 has launched for a price of SGD 499 (around Rs 30,000). It is available in Lava Black and Summit Blue colour options. Take a look at the OnePlus Watch 3 details from the link above before heading into the specifications of the OPPO Watch X2.

OPPO Watch X2 Specifications

The OPPO Watch X2 comes with a 1.50-inch display with support for 466x466 resolution and 2200nits of peak brightness. It weighs between 76-81 grams, depending on the colour you take. There's a 648mAh battery which can last up to 120 hours in the smart mode with standard use. The watch can charge fully in about 80 minutes from 0-100%.

The Watch X2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 paired with BES2800BP. It has up to 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage and 4GB EMMC for RTOS. There's dual-band GPS technology (L1+L5) for accurate tracking of running, walking, and cycling data. It can be used for swimming too.

The data can be synced to Strava, OHealth, and Google Health Connect service. There are several sports modes supported (100+). All in all, this smartwatch and the OnePlus Watch 3 look pretty similar.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

