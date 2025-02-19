OnePlus Watch 3 Launched with Dual-Frequency GPS and More

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

OnePlus Watch 3 has launched in the US for $329 (approximately Rs 29,000). Under the pre-launch offer, users are getting the opportunity to get a discount of $30 on their purchase. Further, there's a 10% discount for students and $50 off when the user trades in.

Highlights

  • OnePlus recently unveiled the OnePlus Watch 3 in the United States of America (USA).
  • This smartwatch is eventually expected to make its way to India as well, but for now, this is an international launch.
  • The OnePlus Watch 3 doesn't look much different than the Watch 2.

Follow Us

oneplus watch 3 launched with dual frequency

OnePlus recently unveiled the OnePlus Watch 3 in the United States of America (USA). This smartwatch is eventually expected to make its way to India as well, but for now, this is an international launch. The OnePlus Watch 3 doesn't look much different than the Watch 2. In fact, it has many specifications which are similar. But there are some differences which make the Watch 3 superior. Let's take a look at the OnePlus Watch 3 specifications and price.




Read More - Realme P3 Pro 5G, P3x 5G Launched in India: Check Price and Specs

OnePlus Watch 3 Price

OnePlus Watch 3 has launched in the US for $329 (approximately Rs 29,000). Under the pre-launch offer, users are getting the opportunity to get a discount of $30 on their purchase. Further, there's a 10% discount for students and $50 off when the user trades in. The smartwatch has launched in two colours - Obsidian Titanium and Emerald Titanium. The charging cable and charging base will be inside the box.

Read More - Vivo V50 Launched in India: Check Price and Specifications

OnePlus Watch 3 Specifications

OnePlus Watch 3 weighs 81 grams, and has a 1.50-inch LTPO AMOLED display with support for 466x466 pixels resolution along with 2200nits of peak brightness. The Watch 3 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 and BES2800BP chips, whereas the Watch 2 had the Snapragon W5 and BES2700 chips. There's up to 32GB of internal storage present in the Watch 3. It will run Wear OS by Google + RTOS. It has IP68 certification and 5ATM support which means it can be submerged up to 50 meters underwater. There's also support for Google Wallet.

The smartwatch supports dual-band frequency GPS (L1+L5), Bluetooth 5.2, and Wi-Fi. There's also support for NFC and Bluetooth calling. It can track many major health parameters such as Vascular Health, sleep, wrist temperature, SpO2, and more. The data for all the tracking will be available on the OHealth app.

The battery of the Watch 3 is quite impressive, as per claims by OnePlus. The OnePlus Watch 3 can run up to 16 days in the power saver mode, up to 5 days on smart mode, and up to 3 days in the heavy use smart mode.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

shivraj roy :

OFF TOPIC I have now recharged my Vi sim with 365RS 12am-12pm unlimited plan ,as per Vi plans above 299rs…

Airtel Only Prepaid Plan with 60 Days Validity, Check Now

. :

Bsnl its still 15 days

Has Postpaid Lost Its Appeal in India’s Telecom Industry?

rahul_yadav :

It gonna be full of Ads like their set top box

Jio Launches AI-Powered JioTele OS for Smart TVs in India

Faraz :

Jio was so close to 500 million customers.. (489.7 million) But then they raised tariffs just to get rid of…

Reliance Jio Q2 FY25 Net Profit at Rs 6539 Crore:…

Faraz :

Offtopic : My vi website is down now.

6 GHz Band and AI to Enhance Wi-Fi Experience for…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments