OnePlus Watch 3 Launched with Dual-Frequency GPS and More

OnePlus recently unveiled the OnePlus Watch 3 in the United States of America (USA). This smartwatch is eventually expected to make its way to India as well, but for now, this is an international launch. The OnePlus Watch 3 doesn't look much different than the Watch 2. In fact, it has many specifications which are similar. But there are some differences which make the Watch 3 superior. Let's take a look at the OnePlus Watch 3 specifications and price.









OnePlus Watch 3 Price

OnePlus Watch 3 has launched in the US for $329 (approximately Rs 29,000). Under the pre-launch offer, users are getting the opportunity to get a discount of $30 on their purchase. Further, there's a 10% discount for students and $50 off when the user trades in. The smartwatch has launched in two colours - Obsidian Titanium and Emerald Titanium. The charging cable and charging base will be inside the box.

OnePlus Watch 3 Specifications

OnePlus Watch 3 weighs 81 grams, and has a 1.50-inch LTPO AMOLED display with support for 466x466 pixels resolution along with 2200nits of peak brightness. The Watch 3 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 and BES2800BP chips, whereas the Watch 2 had the Snapragon W5 and BES2700 chips. There's up to 32GB of internal storage present in the Watch 3. It will run Wear OS by Google + RTOS. It has IP68 certification and 5ATM support which means it can be submerged up to 50 meters underwater. There's also support for Google Wallet.

The smartwatch supports dual-band frequency GPS (L1+L5), Bluetooth 5.2, and Wi-Fi. There's also support for NFC and Bluetooth calling. It can track many major health parameters such as Vascular Health, sleep, wrist temperature, SpO2, and more. The data for all the tracking will be available on the OHealth app.

The battery of the Watch 3 is quite impressive, as per claims by OnePlus. The OnePlus Watch 3 can run up to 16 days in the power saver mode, up to 5 days on smart mode, and up to 3 days in the heavy use smart mode.