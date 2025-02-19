Du Launches 5G VoNR Service in UAE



Du, the telecom provider in the UAE, claims to be the first operator in the country to commercially launch 5G Voice over New Radio (VoNR) and receive full certification from major handset manufacturers for its 5G Standalone (5G SA) network. "This achievement will enable du to provide faster speeds and superior performance across the UAE and uplift the customer experience with superior Voice services," the operator said on Tuesday.

Also Read: Du Deploys Commercial 5G Cloud RAN Solution in Abu Dhabi









Du 5G SA Network

The 5G SA network promises higher speeds, ultra-low latency, and improved network efficiency, benefiting both customers and industries such as smart cities, healthcare, education, and entertainment. Du stated that it ensures its "customers remain at the forefront of technological advancement, and be ready to unlock the upcoming 5G features that will be the base for the Advanced AI, Enhanced AR, and Immersive Communications."

Also Read: Du Inks Agreement to Expand 5G Network in UAE

Chief Technology Officer at du said: "We are also pleased to announce the commercial launch of VoNR over 5G, which aims to enhance the customer experience journey in the voice call services and provide seamless 5G experience as well as improving the network efficiency."

Du's Chief Commercial Officer added: "The introduction of the 5G SA network and the enablement of VoNR over 5G network represent a giant leap forward in our mission to deliver exceptional service and innovative solutions to our customers. This technology not only supercharges the user experience with phenomenal speeds and premium call quality but also opens a world of possibilities for businesses and public services, driving the UAE closer to its smart city aspirations.

"The 5G SA and VoNR are the key foundation for the future mobile communications that will provide tailored services with scaling flexibility and significantly improve the operational efficiency, sustainability and productivity, the CCO added.

Also Read: Du Deploys Indoor 5G-Advanced Solution with 3CA Technology

5G SA and VoNR

According to du, the implementation of 5G VoNR marks the full realization of 5G's capabilities. With VoNR, du customers using compatible 5G devices can now enjoy uninterrupted 5G voice calls without falling back to 4G, along with improved battery life and high-definition audio.