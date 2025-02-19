Du Launches 5G VoNR Service in UAE

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Du Becomes the First UAE Operator to Launch 5G VoNR and Achieve Full Certification.

Highlights

  • Du is the first telecom provider in the UAE to launch 5G Voice over New Radio (VoNR).
  • The company has received full certification for its 5G Standalone (5G SA) network.
  • The launch supports industries like smart cities, healthcare, education, and entertainment.

Follow Us

Du Launches 5G Voice over New Radio in UAE
Du, the telecom provider in the UAE, claims to be the first operator in the country to commercially launch 5G Voice over New Radio (VoNR) and receive full certification from major handset manufacturers for its 5G Standalone (5G SA) network. "This achievement will enable du to provide faster speeds and superior performance across the UAE and uplift the customer experience with superior Voice services," the operator said on Tuesday.

Also Read: Du Deploys Commercial 5G Cloud RAN Solution in Abu Dhabi




Du 5G SA Network

The 5G SA network promises higher speeds, ultra-low latency, and improved network efficiency, benefiting both customers and industries such as smart cities, healthcare, education, and entertainment. Du stated that it ensures its "customers remain at the forefront of technological advancement, and be ready to unlock the upcoming 5G features that will be the base for the Advanced AI, Enhanced AR, and Immersive Communications."

Also Read: Du Inks Agreement to Expand 5G Network in UAE

Chief Technology Officer at du said: "We are also pleased to announce the commercial launch of VoNR over 5G, which aims to enhance the customer experience journey in the voice call services and provide seamless 5G experience as well as improving the network efficiency."

Du's Chief Commercial Officer added: "The introduction of the 5G SA network and the enablement of VoNR over 5G network represent a giant leap forward in our mission to deliver exceptional service and innovative solutions to our customers. This technology not only supercharges the user experience with phenomenal speeds and premium call quality but also opens a world of possibilities for businesses and public services, driving the UAE closer to its smart city aspirations.

"The 5G SA and VoNR are the key foundation for the future mobile communications that will provide tailored services with scaling flexibility and significantly improve the operational efficiency, sustainability and productivity, the CCO added.

Also Read: Du Deploys Indoor 5G-Advanced Solution with 3CA Technology

5G SA and VoNR

According to du, the implementation of 5G VoNR marks the full realization of 5G's capabilities. With VoNR, du customers using compatible 5G devices can now enjoy uninterrupted 5G voice calls without falling back to 4G, along with improved battery life and high-definition audio.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

shivraj roy :

OFF TOPIC I have now recharged my Vi sim with 365RS 12am-12pm unlimited plan ,as per Vi plans above 299rs…

Airtel Only Prepaid Plan with 60 Days Validity, Check Now

. :

Bsnl its still 15 days

Has Postpaid Lost Its Appeal in India’s Telecom Industry?

rahul_yadav :

It gonna be full of Ads like their set top box

Jio Launches AI-Powered JioTele OS for Smart TVs in India

Faraz :

Jio was so close to 500 million customers.. (489.7 million) But then they raised tariffs just to get rid of…

Reliance Jio Q2 FY25 Net Profit at Rs 6539 Crore:…

Faraz :

Offtopic : My vi website is down now.

6 GHz Band and AI to Enhance Wi-Fi Experience for…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments