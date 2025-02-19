India Shifting Focus to IoT, AI, Semiconductors from Energy: Piyush Goyal

To ensure a great transition, Goyal said that sustainability, energy, technology and entrepreneurship will act as key pillars. He also mentioned during the forum that India's massive startup ecosystem will also serve as an attractive destination for Qatar to make investments.

Highlights

  India is shifting focus from energy and move towards semiconductors, artificial intelligence, IoT (Internet of Things) and more.
  Speaking at the India-Qatar Business Forum, Piyush Goyal, Union Commerce and Industry Minister, said that India is moving from traditional energy based trade to new-age technologies.
  It is not just India, but the world is moving towards progress in AI and semiconductors.

India is shifting focus from energy and move towards semiconductors, artificial intelligence, IoT (Internet of Things) and more. Speaking at the India-Qatar Business Forum, Piyush Goyal, Union Commerce and Industry Minister, said that India is moving from traditional energy based trade to new-age technologies.




It is not just India, but the world is moving towards progress in AI and semiconductors. India has grand plans for semiconductors as it doesn't want to rely on other nations for it. In a statement, as per ANI, Goyal said, "We are now looking at a new future where we will transition from energy being the hallmark of our trade to new age technologies, whether it is Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Quantum Computing, or semiconductors."

India a Great Destination for Investments: Goyal

To ensure a great transition, Goyal said that sustainability, energy, technology and entrepreneurship will act as key pillars. He also mentioned during the forum that India's massive startup ecosystem will also serve as an attractive destination for Qatar to make investments.

Goyal added, "This transition is going to rest on the pillars of sustainability, entrepreneurship and energy, and technology. We have a huge startup ecosystem in India, which will be very inviting for investments coming in from Qatar."

India is witnessing new AI startups coming up in the market. The Indian government wants to ensure that India is not left behind at a world stage when it comes to making progress in the field of AI or other things such as quantum computing and more.

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

