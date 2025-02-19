Samsung Galaxy A06 5G Price Leaked Ahead of Launch

Samsung will soon bring a new affordable 5G phone to the Indian market called Galaxy A06. This new smartphone from Samsung will actually be a rebranded version of the Galaxy F06 launched recently. For the unaware, Samsung launched Galaxy F06 in India last week. This is also an affordable 5G phone, but it is exclusively available on Flipkart. The Galaxy A06 5G is expected to be available both online and offline retail stores. In fact, the Galaxy A06 will be priced marginally lower, about Rs 500 if we were to go by the online reports, than the Galaxy F06. Ahead of the launch of the Samsung Galaxy A06 5G in India, its price has been leaked. Let's take a look at the leaked price.









Read More - Realme P3 Pro 5G, P3x 5G Launched in India: Check Price and Specs

Samsung Galaxy A06 5G Leaked Price in India

Samsung's Galaxy A06 5G will be priced at Rs 10,499 for the base variant. Along with this, Samsung will offer no-cost EMI of up to eight months with leading banks such as HDFC Bank and more. Samsung Care+ will also be given with this phone at just Rs 129 instead of the usual Rs 699. The base variant is expected to come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Read More - iQOO Neo 10R Spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

Note that Samsung also has a 4G version of the Galaxy A06. This 4G version is also available at just Rs 9400 in Flipkart. However, the 5G version is expected to come with a better chip and a higher screen refresh rate as well. However, one major thing that Samsung is likely going to do here is that it won't include the charging brick inside the box. This is understandable for the premium phones, but Samsung doing it for the more affordable options looks a little strange.

The Galaxy A06 5G is expected to come with a 6.7-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimenisty 6300 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device is likely going to run on OneUI 7 based on Android 15 out of the box.