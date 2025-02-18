iQOO Neo 10R Spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

The next smartphone from iQOO will be the iQOO Neo 10R. It will be the first 'R' branded device in the Neo 10 series and now it has been spotted on Geekbench with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. This chip is a more affordable version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. With the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, we can expect iQOO Neo 10R to be able to deliver a decent performance. In the Geekbench listing, the single core score of the phone was 1944 and multi-core score was 5062.









Geekbench also confirms that the iQOO Neo 10R will run on Android 15 out of the box. The listed variant had 12GB of RAM. iQOO has already revealed the AnTuTu score of the Neo 10R. The brand said that the device scored 1.7 million points on the AnTuTu test. iQOO Neo 10R has already been teased to cost less than Rs 30,000. This phone will be the most powerful in its segment, as claimed by the brand.

iQOO Neo 10R will launch in India on March 11, 2025. The launch is about three weeks from here and it will be interesting to see what are the other specifications of the smartphone. As of now, iQOO has only talked about how powerful the device is and the price bracket it will launch. More details should be revealed soon by iQOO through teasers in the coming days leading up to the launch.

From the teaser image, we can see that the iQOO Neo 10R will come with a dual-camera setup at the rear with OIS enabled cameras. There's going to be a blue variant of the device. More colours should be revealed at the time of the launch.