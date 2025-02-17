Vivo T4x Launch Soon in India, Could Feature 6500mAh Battery

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Vivo V50 is confirmed to pack the largest battery in its price segment. It will be a 5G phone.

Highlights

  • Vivo will soon launch a new smartphone in India.
  • The new phone has been confirmed by the brand and its name is Vivo T4x.
  • The new device from Vivo will launch soon, but its confirmed launch date has not been shared by the brand yet.

vivo t4x launch soon in india could

Vivo will soon launch a new smartphone in India. The new phone has been confirmed by the brand and its name is Vivo T4x. The new device from Vivo will launch soon, but its confirmed launch date has not been shared by the brand yet. We expect the launch to take place some time in March as the company launched a new phone just a few hours back in India. The Vivo V50 was launched earlier this morning, and to know more about it, you can refer to the link below.




Vivo V50 is confirmed to pack the largest battery in its price segment. It will be a 5G phone. As of now, the brand has not confirmed anything else about the smartphone. One thing that is revealed is that the device will be available to be bought from Flipkart, Vivo's online store, and retail partners in the country.

Some reports online suggest that the Vivo T4x could feature a mega 6500mAh battery. This would place it in the list of select phones in the world that have such a huge battery. There could be a Dynamic Light feature in the phone to indicate different kind of notifications. Note that thi is going to be yet another affordable 5G phone in the market.

The interesting thing about this phone could be its battery. The Vivo T3x came with a 6000mAh battery. To go a notch ahead, Vivo could include a larger 6500mAh battery in the device. More details are likely going to be shared by the brand in the coming days. No teaser image for the device has been shared by Vivo yet.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

