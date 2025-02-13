Samsung Galaxy F06 5G Launched in India, Check it Out

Samsung has launched a new phone in India called Galaxy F06 5G. This is an affordable F series smartphone, but there's something very interesting this year. Wondering what it is? Well, it comes with four years of OS updates. That's a massive update policy for any device that is priced in the Rs 10,000 range. This would give strong competition to Chinese smartphone brands playing in the same price range. Let's take a look at the complete details of the device including price and specifications.









Samsung Galaxy F06 5G Price in India

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G has launched in India in two memory variants. The base variant comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage for Rs 10,999 while the 6GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 11,499. Both the variants can be purchased with a Rs 500 bank cashback offer. The device is available in two colours - Bahama Blue and Lit Violet.

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G Specifications in India

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G comes with a 6.7-inch display with support for HD+ resolution and 800nits of brightness. The device is powerd by MedaiTek Dimensity 6300 SoOC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device has been promised four years of Android OS updates along with four years of security updates. What's even better is that the smartphone will run on Android 15 based One UI 7.0 out of the box.

In the camera department, there's a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there's an 8MP sensor at the front. Samsung Galaxy F06 5G packs a large 5000mAh battery with support for 25W fast-charging. It supports 12 5G bands and comes with Samsung Knox Vault,, Quick Share and Voice Focus. The fingerprint scanner is on the side underneath the power button.