Cellcard to Upgrade Fiber Network With Nokia to Deliver 10 Gbps in Cambodia



Cellcard, Cambodia's telecom provider, has announced that it will migrate its fiber network from GPON to XGS-PON using Nokia's Lightspan and Altiplano broadband solutions. This modernisation will enable CAMGSM, commercially known as Cellcard, to deliver internet speeds up to 10 Gbps to customers. According to the companies, the upgrade will improve network automation, scalability, and reliability, ensuring seamless support for high-bandwidth applications like gaming and streaming.

Nokia’s Lightspan and Altiplano Solutions

Under the agreement, Cellcard will deploy Nokia's Lightspan Optical Line Terminals (OLTs) and Altiplano Access Controller across Phnom Penh, Siem Reap, and other key cities in the region. "Using Nokia's Lightspan access nodes, Cellcard will also be able to establish a future-ready network that can evolve to 25G PON and immediately address the growing demand for more capacity," Nokia said on February 13, 2025.

The CIO of the ICT Division at Cellcard, said: "We are delighted to collaborate with Nokia for the first time in our fiber networks domain to enhance the residential broadband experience of our subscribers. The new network will enable our users to enjoy high-bandwidth-consuming applications like gaming while enhancing network efficiency through automation."

The Head of South-East Asia North Sales, Network Infrastructure at Nokia, added: "Our field-proven Lightspan and Altiplano solutions will help Cellcard modernise its fiber broadband network and enable them to reduce its power expenditure and lower its carbon emissions."

Enhancing User Experience

The upgraded network will enable Cellcard to provide multi-gigabit broadband access to homes and businesses across Cambodia while supporting new high-speed, low-latency applications such as Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR).