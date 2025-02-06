StarHub Completes Nationwide Fiber Upgrade to Deliver 10 Gbps With Nokia

StarHub becomes the first in the world to fully migrate to a nationwide software-defined access network with Nokia’s Altiplano solution, delivering ultra-fast 10 Gbps speeds and enhanced automation.

Highlights

  • StarHub has completed the full nationwide deployment of its XGS-PON network.
  • Enables faster internet speeds (10 Gbps) for AI, immersive gaming, and advanced security applications.
  • Leverages AI-driven operations (AIOps) for improved network performance and faster issue resolution.

StarHub Completes Nationwide Fiber Upgrade to Deliver 10 Gbps With Nokia
Singapore's StarHub has successfully completed its nationwide rollout of its XGS-PON network, connecting hundreds of thousands of homes across Singapore to 10 Gbps internet speeds. As the first operator to launch XGS-PON services in Singapore in February 2023, StarHub also becomes the first in the world to completely migrate to a nationwide software-defined access network using Nokia's Altiplano solution, enhancing network utilisation through AI and automation.

Also Read: StarHub Partners with Nokia to Drive Network Monetisation Through APIs




Nationwide XGS-PON Deployment

The upgraded broadband network provides immediate access to additional broadband capacity needed to support bandwidth-hungry applications such as AI, immersive gaming and advanced security, Nokia said on Wednesday. The company added that the upgrade will also enable StarHub to offer new premium services that unlock additional revenue streams.

Also Read: StarHub Launches 10 Gbps Ultraspeed Broadband

AI and Automation

According to Nokia, StarHub will use Nokia's Altiplano Access Controller to automate and improve network utilisation. Leveraging AI-driven operations (AIOps) to drive better network decisions, Altiplano Access Controller enables StarHub to detect network anomalies faster, anticipate service-affecting issues before they occur, and improve network utilisation.

"Advanced analytics and trained AI agents such as the ONT Health Monitor application can help increase efficiencies and drive higher levels of automation across network and service operations," Nokia said.

Also Read: StarHub Partners with Infosys Compaz to Enhance AI and Cloud Capabilities

StarHub's Vision for Advanced Applications

The Vice President of Fixed and Media Networks at StarHub, said: "Nokia products and services have helped us seamlessly and rapidly transition to XGS-PON, enabling faster uptake of 10Gbps services to support Singapore’s national digital transformation plan. This milestone also signifies a meaningful achievement in StarHub's Cloud Infinity Strategy.

We are now looking forward to providing not only faster internet access, but also enhanced user experience for advance applications such as Augmented/Virtual Reality and Metaverse, among others," the VP added.

