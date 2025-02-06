StarHub Completes Nationwide Fiber Upgrade to Deliver 10 Gbps With Nokia



Singapore's StarHub has successfully completed its nationwide rollout of its XGS-PON network, connecting hundreds of thousands of homes across Singapore to 10 Gbps internet speeds. As the first operator to launch XGS-PON services in Singapore in February 2023, StarHub also becomes the first in the world to completely migrate to a nationwide software-defined access network using Nokia's Altiplano solution, enhancing network utilisation through AI and automation.

Nationwide XGS-PON Deployment

The upgraded broadband network provides immediate access to additional broadband capacity needed to support bandwidth-hungry applications such as AI, immersive gaming and advanced security, Nokia said on Wednesday. The company added that the upgrade will also enable StarHub to offer new premium services that unlock additional revenue streams.

AI and Automation

According to Nokia, StarHub will use Nokia's Altiplano Access Controller to automate and improve network utilisation. Leveraging AI-driven operations (AIOps) to drive better network decisions, Altiplano Access Controller enables StarHub to detect network anomalies faster, anticipate service-affecting issues before they occur, and improve network utilisation.

"Advanced analytics and trained AI agents such as the ONT Health Monitor application can help increase efficiencies and drive higher levels of automation across network and service operations," Nokia said.

StarHub's Vision for Advanced Applications

The Vice President of Fixed and Media Networks at StarHub, said: "Nokia products and services have helped us seamlessly and rapidly transition to XGS-PON, enabling faster uptake of 10Gbps services to support Singapore’s national digital transformation plan. This milestone also signifies a meaningful achievement in StarHub's Cloud Infinity Strategy.

We are now looking forward to providing not only faster internet access, but also enhanced user experience for advance applications such as Augmented/Virtual Reality and Metaverse, among others," the VP added.