Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch Set in February 2025: Details

Xiaomi's latest flagship smartphone, Xiaomi 15 Ultra is all set to launch later this month. Xiaomi 15 Ultra will boast super high-end specifications, and compete with ultra-premium phones like Vivo X200 Pro, OnePlus 13, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, and the iPhone 16 Pro. Lei Jun, CEO at Xiaomi, announced the arrival timline of Xiaomi 15 Ultra for later this month in a post on Weibo. The launch will take place for the China market, and the device would likely make it to the global markets later in the year. Xiaomi 15 Ultra's launch will conincide with the company's latest automobile launch - Xiaomi SU7 Ultra EV.









Note that Jun hasn't announced the exact date yet, but it is confirmed that it will be in February 2025. Xiaomi 15 Ultra will come with camera's co-delivered in partnership with Leica. The company has previously launched phones which have cameras built in collaboration with Leica, and it has certainly generated fruitful results.

The device is very likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and feature a huge battery. The rear-camera unit could feature a quad-sensor setup headlined by a 50MP primary sensor. There could be a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP9 sensor with 4.3x optical zoom integrated on the device. The device is expected to feature a 2K quad-curved display, a flagship level screen. More information about the device is likely going to surface online in the coming days as the launch is nearby. Xiaomi is also expected to release confirmed specifications of the smartphone in the form of teasers leading up to the launch of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra later this month.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra was launched in India in a single memory variant with 16GB of RAM and 152GB of internal storage for Rs 99,999, respectively. It will be interesting to see the price of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra.