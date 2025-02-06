Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch Set in February 2025: Details

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Jun hasn't announced the exact date yet, but it is confirmed that it will be in February 2025. Xiaomi 15 Ultra will come with camera's co-delivered in partnership with Leica. The company has previously launched phones which have cameras built in collaboration with Leica, and it has certainly generated fruitful results.

Highlights

  • Xiaomi's latest flagship smartphone, Xiaomi 15 Ultra is all set to launch later this month.
  • Xiaomi 15 Ultra will boast super high-end specifications, and compete with ultra-premium phones.
  • Lei Jun, CEO at Xiaomi, announced the arrival timline of Xiaomi 15 Ultra for later this month in a post on Weibo.

Follow Us

xiaomi 15 ultra launch set in february

Xiaomi's latest flagship smartphone, Xiaomi 15 Ultra is all set to launch later this month. Xiaomi 15 Ultra will boast super high-end specifications, and compete with ultra-premium phones like Vivo X200 Pro, OnePlus 13, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, and the iPhone 16 Pro. Lei Jun, CEO at Xiaomi, announced the arrival timline of Xiaomi 15 Ultra for later this month in a post on Weibo. The launch will take place for the China market, and the device would likely make it to the global markets later in the year. Xiaomi 15 Ultra's launch will conincide with the company's latest automobile launch - Xiaomi SU7 Ultra EV.




Read More - Vivo V50 Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch

Note that Jun hasn't announced the exact date yet, but it is confirmed that it will be in February 2025. Xiaomi 15 Ultra will come with camera's co-delivered in partnership with Leica. The company has previously launched phones which have cameras built in collaboration with Leica, and it has certainly generated fruitful results.

Read More - iQOO Neo 10R India Launch Confirmed

The device is very likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and feature a huge battery. The rear-camera unit could feature a quad-sensor setup headlined by a 50MP primary sensor. There could be a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP9 sensor with 4.3x optical zoom integrated on the device. The device is expected to feature a 2K quad-curved display, a flagship level screen. More information about the device is likely going to surface online in the coming days as the launch is nearby. Xiaomi is also expected to release confirmed specifications of the smartphone in the form of teasers leading up to the launch of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra later this month.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra was launched in India in a single memory variant with 16GB of RAM and 152GB of internal storage for Rs 99,999, respectively. It will be interesting to see the price of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Aniruddha Dhar :

BSNL's main problem is their inconsistency in service quality. Sometimes they are great and most of the times they are…

BSNL Provides Free SIM Cards to Pilgrims, Strengthens Infrastructure at…

shivraj roy :

lol there is a video clip of Ashwini vaishnav showing vande bharat train set model to Apple Ceo Tim Cook…

OpenAI CEO Meets India’s IT Minister to Discuss AI Collaboration…

vince :

Jio not allowing top up with out any active plans.

Bharti Airtel First Recharge Coupons and Activation/Deactivation Rules

TheAndroidFreak :

Welcome back sir.

TRAI Gives Recommendations for 37 GHz, 42 GHz IMT Spectrum…

TheAndroidFreak :

Which phone or brand in Rs.25-30,000 range has the best RF/network signal strength? 1. Moto Edge 50 Pro(But I would…

OnePlus 13 and Xiaomi 15 to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments