Samsung and Cielo Partner on AI-Powered Digital Signage Technology

Reported by Kripa B 0

The collaboration integrates Samsung’s VXT technology with Cielo’s AI-driven platform to enhance digital marketing, operational efficiency, and franchise compliance.

Highlights

  • Cielo’s SmartSigns utilises Samsung VXT technology for AI-powered digital signage.
  • AI-driven analytics provide real-time audience insights and targeted advertising.
  • AI and computer vision analyse consumer behavior, sentiment, and dwell time.

Samsung has partnered with Cielo, an AI-driven franchise solutions company, to transform retail advertising and franchise operations. This partnership integrates Samsung's VXT display technology with Cielo's AI-powered platform to enhance digital marketing and operational efficiency, according to Samsung.

AI-Powered Digital Signage as a Service

As part of the collaboration, Cielo has launched SmartSigns, a Digital Signage as a Service (DaaS) solution leveraging Samsung's VXT technology. Powered by CieloVision's KYAI (Know Your Audience Intelligence), SmartSigns delivers real-time analytics and AI-driven advertising, ensuring businesses reach the right audience with targeted messaging.

"We're thrilled to bring our SmartSigns vision to life with Samsung," said Imre Szenttornyay, CEO of Cielo. "By combining Samsung's leading-edge VXT platform with Cielo’s proprietary AI and analytics, we're delivering a fully integrated solution that helps businesses meet modern consumer demands. Our mission is to make AI-driven insights accessible to every franchise operator, fueling growth and innovation across retail sectors."

Cielo SmartSigns Pro

The product, Cielo SmartSigns Pro, starts at USD 199 per month per display and includes an AI camera, a VXT Pro license, AI task, marketing credit, and remote support. "This plug-and-play solution simplifies deployment, management and support for digital signage ecosystems, requiring no upfront expenses," the joint statement said.

AI and Computer Vision

CieloVision's AI and computer vision capabilities analyse consumer sentiment, dwell time, and behaviour patterns, enabling hyper-targeted advertising with measurable ROI. The platform also enhances franchise compliance and risk mitigation.

"Through this partnership, VXT users across industries like retail, hospitality and quick-service restaurants can access Cielo's AI-driven solutions to effortlessly create and deploy industry-specific content, driving impactful engagement and streamlined operations," said Alex Lee, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

According to the official release, this partnership, built upon Cielo's SmartFranchise framework, also serves managed service providers (MSPs) and franchise operators in industries such as quick-service restaurants, family entertainment and retail.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

