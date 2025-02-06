Vivo X200 Ultra Could Pack 6.8-inch 2K LTPO OLED Panel and More: Report

Vivo, a major Chinese smartphone maker, is expected to launch the Vivo X200 Ultra in the near future. The details of the device have been kept a secret so far by the company. It is expected to surpass the performance of Vivo X200 Pro which launched in India in December 2024. The Vivo X200 Ultra will likely also take the smartphone photography to next level, a notch above what you get with the Vivo X200 Pro. Some details about the specifications of the smartphone are now surfacing online. Let's take a look at them.









Vivo X200 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

Vivo X200 Ultra could feature a large 6.8-inch 2K LTPO OLED display with very minimal bezels and slightly curved edges, said Digita Chat Station (DCS), a famous tipster in his post on Weibo. Of course, since it is a Vivo X series smartphone, is is expected to come with a super high-end camera system.

A circular camera setup is expected to be at the rear with a 1/1.28-inch 50MP main camera, a 1/1.28-inch 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 1/1.4-inch 200MP periscope telephoto sensor. Vivo X200 Ultra might not make it to India. As for the launch of this device, it is expected to happen in April 2025. It is the same time frame when Vivo launched the X100 Ultra.

The Vivo X200 Ultra is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset paired with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 2TB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. The device could feature a 6000mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast-charging and 50W wireless charging. Vivo X200 Ultra is also expected to come with the IP68/IP69 certification.