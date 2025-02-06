Telia Recycles 70 Tons of Network Equipment After 5G Upgrade in Norway



Telia has sent 70 tons of used network equipment for reuse and recycling after completing its 5G modernisation across Norway. The operator has upgraded thousands of base stations in recent years, equipping them with 5G technology and enhanced 4G capacity. Telia, the first operator in Norway to establish a nationwide 5G network, carried out this recycling initiative as part of its sustainability efforts in collaboration with telecom solutions company TXO.

Recycled Equipment and Reuse

The equipment recycled by Telia includes various network components such as old cabinets, circuit boards, antennas, radios, cables, and other large and small parts of base stations, TXO said in a blog post.

"In connection with the modernisation of our mobile network, large amounts of equipment were generated that we wanted to process in the most sustainable way possible. We have a goal of zero waste by 2030. Therefore, reuse and recycling must be high on the agenda in everything we do, and that of course also includes the 5G modernisation," said the Head of Sustainability at Telia Norway.

Extending the Lifespan of Telecom Equipment

Telia has sent 12,805 used equipment parts to TXO in Eskilstuna, Sweden, following the 5G upgrade. TXO, Telia's reuse and recycling partner, significantly extends the lifespan of telecom equipment through its products and services.

"TXO scans all network equipment dismantled by Telia, and its system, ‘i-JUDGE,’ determines whether the units are in good enough condition to be stored for resale and reuse or if they should be recycled."

Telia's Circular Economy Approach

Of the 70 tons sent to TXO, the Sustainability Head said that Telia has reused 622 parts in its network, resold 1,723 parts, and recycled more than 8,000 parts. So far, almost 2,000 parts have been reused across 35 different countries, TXO reported.

Telia is not only selling used equipment into the circular economy but also reusing and purchasing refurbished products, according to the blog post. No financial details were disclosed about Telia's recycling initiative.