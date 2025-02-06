Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra Launched: Specs and Price

Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra has finally launched for the global market. It is the latest smartphone from Asus, and likely its most powerful Zenfone yet. The Zenfone 12 Ultra has the latest flagship chip from Qualcomm and a big battery with a huge display. The Zenfone is more tailored towards the regular smartphone market, while Asus's ROG phone lineup is targeted at the gamers. With the Zenfone 12 Ultra, Asus has not only focused on gaming experience or multitasking, but also the camera. Let's take a look at the price and the specifications of the smartphone.









Read More - Vivo X200 Ultra Could Pack 6.8-inch 2K LTPO OLED Panel and More: Report

Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra Price

Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra comes in different colour options - Sakura White, Sage Green, and Ebony Black. The device has launched at a starting price of NT$29,990 (approximately Rs 80,000) for the 12GB+128GB variant. There is one more variant priced at NT$31,990 (roughly Rs 85,300) for the 16GB+512GB variant.

Read More - Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch Set in February 2025: Details

Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra Specifications

Asus's Zenfone 12 Ultra comes with a 6.78-inch FHD+ (1080x2400 pixes) Samsung E6 AMOLED LTPO display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. There's Corning Gorilla Glass 2 Victus layering on top of the screen for protection. The display is said to support peak brightness up to 2500nits. For power, there's Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite inside the device with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage.

Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra has a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP Sony Lytia 700 sensor with gimbal OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide angle sensor and a 32MP sensor with 3x optical zoom. On the front is a 32MP sensor for selfies and video calling. There is a 5500mAh battery inside with 65W fast-charging bundled and 15W wireless charging.

The device also packs plenty of AI features for the customers. Things like AI Object Sense, AI HyperClarity, AI Portrait Video and more are present in the phone. While these are camera related AI features, you will also find AI Transcript, AI Call Translator, and AI Wallpaper as few of the AI features present.