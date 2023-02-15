StarHub Launches 10 Gbps Ultraspeed Broadband

StarHub, one of the major players in the Singaporean telecommunications market, has announced UltraSpeed Broadband with up to 10 times the speed and bandwidth of standard broadband services in Singapore. In what StarHub claims, first in Singapore, the 10G-XGS-PON (Gigabit-capable Symmetric Passive Optical Network) standard is being trialled nationwide. StarHub invites customers to register interest and trial the 10 Gbps UltraSpeed Broadband nationwide.

StarHub 10 Gbps UltraSpeed Broadband

The nationwide trial of StarHub UltraSpeed 10 Gbps will significantly enhance household connectivity, providing optimal responsiveness for online gaming and lightning-fast content streaming. The service also allows customers to engage in bandwidth-intensive activities simultaneously on multiple devices, such as high-definition live streaming, 4K/8K video uploading, video conferencing, and fast file transfers on the cloud without compromising the connection of other users.

Johan Buse, Chief of Consumer Business Group, StarHub, said: "As the demand for faster connection continues to grow exponentially, StarHub is proud to offer the fastest broadband service in Singapore at the best value, which will not only provide unparalleled speeds for customers to simultaneously stream, download, game, and surf on the fastest network, but also future-proof them for next-generation devices and data-intensive applications and features such as the high-resolution cloud gaming, Augmented and Virtual reality, and the metaverse."

"With UltraSpeed, we will deliver fibre broadband speeds to a new standard in Singapore, up to 10 times faster than what is currently available, and enhance the lives of our customers through non-stop digital innovation", Johan Added.

StarHub Cloud Infinity Transformation

StarHub has embarked on its Cloud Infinity transformation this year, which involves providing the best network services to reimagine customers' experiences and keep them at the forefront of technology. Cloud Infinity is a low-latency multi-cloud architecture uniquely conceptualised by StarHub and is the first of its kind in the world.

Segment Routing technology for Individual user Experience

In addition to supporting high-bandwidth usage for multiple users simultaneously, UltraSpeed employs segment routing technology to add a layer of network resiliency that ensures a stable and secure connection for each user. As a result, UltraSpeed is an ideal solution for households with multiple broadband users, providing a seamless network experience that modernises homes into fully integrated work-live-play spaces.

StarHub UltraSpeed Availability

StarHub UltraSpeed Broadband is available to users from February 13, 2023, at a monthly fee of USD 119.90, which includes free delivery and installation of the necessary network equipment. Customers can also register their interest for an early trial at starhub.com/ultraspeed. In addition, as a limited-time offer, UltraSpeed Broadband is available at USD 99.90 per month with a 24-month contract.