Orange Poland launches 2 Gbps Fiber Internet Option

Orange Poland has launched a 2 Gbps fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) service. With Fiber Optic Pro 2.0 internet option, Orange wants to meet consumer needs. As a result, the total internet speed achieved on multiple devices is up to 2 Gbps. The maximum speed achieved on one device is up to 1 Gbps. The consumer will not have to pay a subscription fee for this service for the first two months of using the new fiber option 2.0.

Fiber Optic Pro 2.0 internet option

According to Orange, the Internet at home and work needs to be better and faster to meet needs like transferring larger files, playing real-time video games online, viewing TV shows and movies, or working from home.

In Polish households, there are an average of 6 devices connected to the network, and this number will grow, for which people need better Internet with higher speeds. Orange Fiber Pro 2.0 provides internet speeds up to 2 Gbps, achieved as the sum of speeds on at least two devices (speed on one device up to 1 Gbps). Users can experience upload speeds of up to 600 Mbps in this option.

Fiber Pro 2.0 Availability

The service will be provided on Orange's network in the deregulated area (outside POPC), covering around 2.7 million Poland households. Customers who choose a 24-month contract from Orange will receive the fastest fiber optic cable for free (PLN 0) for the first two months.

From the 3rd month, the fee is PLN 89.99 per month with discounts (+ PLN 4.99 per month for the modem) and a surcharge of PLN 20 per month for the Internet in single-family buildings. From the 25th month, the contract will be extended indefinitely, and the price will increase by PLN 10 per month.

Orange is a leading fiber optic internet provider in Poland. Orange says that, as per market research, people considering fiber optic plans choose service from Orange twice as willing as any competitor's service. Orange supplies fiber (FTTH) technology directly to the apartment, which is effective and beneficial for the customer.