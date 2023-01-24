OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro to Launch on Feb 7 in India

OnePlus India is going to conduct a very big launch event on Feb 7, 2023, in New Delhi. The launch event would see the arrival of two flagship products, including the OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. Now, OnePlus has announced that it will be launching yet another product during the event for its Indian customers. It is a flagship TV called OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro. It looks like the company is looking to bring several flagship products in different categories.

To recall, OnePlus launched the OnePlus TV Q1 and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro back in 2019. Since then, the company has not refreshed its flagship TV lineup in India. But now, in the Cloud 11 launch event, OnePlus will bring a new 65-inch Q2 Pro TV.

Speaking about the new flagship TV, Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus, said, "The new OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro is set to provide a series of superior hardware and software features, while also serving as the hub for a premium, smarter connected ecosystem experience. With the new flagship OnePlus TV, we aim to redefine benchmarks in the smart TV industry towards unparalleled quality and burdenless user experience."

OnePlus wants to deliver its customers a wider and more wholesome connected ecosystem experience. With the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus 11 5G, and the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, OnePlus would be able to deliver a complete premium experience to the users. OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 have already been launched in the China market, so we know their specifications. The price of the products will be revealed during the Cloud 11 event scheduled for February 7, 2023.