OnePlus Buds Pro 2 to be the First TWS with Android’s Spatial Audio

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will take spatial audio to a new level. The new TWS (truly wireless stereo) earphones are all set to launch on February 7, 2023, in New Delhi. If you are an Android user, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will deliver you the kind of spatial audio experience that you haven't seen before. OnePlus said that the Buds Pro 2 would be the first TWS earphones to adopt Google's spatial audio feature developed for Android 13. Note that OnePlus has already released Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 for most of its smartphones.

What will Spatial Audio do for the OnePlus Buds Pro 2?

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 would come with support for spatial audio that would create a multi-dimensional experience with a pair of tiny earbuds. This ensures that the sound always comes from a fixed position regardless of movement, with the same quality of 3D audio as in the cinema. In collaboration with Google, OnePlus has optimised the spatial audio of the Buds Pro 2 to simulate the immersive multi-dimensional experience found in theatres.

Using OnePlus’ spatial rendering algorithm and IMU sensor, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 takes the spatial audio feature to the next level, with added stability, compatibility with app expansions, and enabling other applications to use its technology.

What Else Will You Get with the OnePlus Buds Pro 2?

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 supports Android's Fast Pair feature. This would ensure that you can connect your Buds Pro 2 with any of the Android devices in one tap. Further, there's support for audio switching that would allow you to connect to two Android devices simultaneously. With the new flagship OnePlus Buds Pro 2, you can expect to get a next-level audio experience.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will be launched at the OnePlus Cloud 11 event on February 7, 2023. Along with this, OnePlus will also launch the OnePlus 11 in India. Both products have already launched in China earlier this month.

"With Android 13, we added spatial audio functionality with the opportunity for partners to use it within their own devices," said Erik Kay, VP of Engineering at Android. "With OnePlus integrating this new framework alongside support for Fast Pair and audio switching, we're looking forward to adding their Buds 2 Pro Series to the Android ecosystem of connected devices that all work better together."