BSNL is Offering Free Fiber for One Month

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is offering free broadband connection to users for a limited period. This is being given to customers as the Monsoon Dhamaka offer. BSNL is offering a free "fiber" broadband connection to the users. Fiber services of the telco are now almost available throughout India. BSNL is the third largest service provider in the home broadband segment. With its fiber service the company aims to add high paying and loyal customers for the long term. Let's take a look at the offer of free broadband connection announced by the state - run telecom operator.

BSNL Free Broadband Offer for Customers in 2025

BSNL has rolled out this offer for a limited period only. This offer will end on September 30, 2025. Under the offer, users will get free broadband service for the installed calendar month. This basically means that in the month this connection will be installed, that month's bill from BSNL will be made free. This is a good offer, but that's not all. There is further value in the offer for the users.

With the Rs 449 plan, BSNL will offer Rs 50 monthly discount on the bill for the next three months. With the Rs 499 plan, users will get Rs 100 discount on every bill for the next three months.

BSNL's offer has been designed to encourage new sign ups for its service and compete against the likes of Jio and Airtel. Fiber broadband is still a large opportunity for the operators. The free broadband offer is not only giving users free service for the first month, but is also giving discounts in the coming months. This will enhance the high-paying customer base of the state-run telecom operator.