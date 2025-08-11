Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G is available in a single memory variant of 6GB+128GB for Rs 13,499. This phone is aavailable in Midnight Black and Feather White colour options. It will go on sale via Amazon India starting August 16, 2025.

Highlights

  • Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G has launched in India.
  • This is yet another addition to the Blaze series from the company.
  • This is an affordable device, meant for the masses.

lava blaze amoled 2 5g launched in

Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G has launched in India. This is yet another addition to the Blaze series from the company. This is an affordable device, meant for the masses. The display is in focus, as you can guess with the name. The Blaze AMOLED 2 5G doesn't only offer a decent display, but will also offer a powerful memory experience as it comes with LPDDR5 RaM and UFS 3.1 internal storage. At the price range this phone is selling for, you can't really ask for more. Let's take a look at the price and specifications.




Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G Price in India

Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G is available in a single memory variant of 6GB+128GB for Rs 13,499. This phone is aavailable in Midnight Black and Feather White colour options. It will go on sale via Amazon India starting August 16, 2025.

Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G Specifications in India

The Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support and a hole punch cutout. The device runs on Android 15 out of the box and will receive only one major Android upgrade to Android 16 and two years of security updates. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7060 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

The phone comes with a 50MP Sony IMX752 primary camera along with an LED flash. There's an 8MP sensor at the front for selfies. The phone's display has a fingerprint sensor and comes with IP64 rating. The device features stere0 speakers and a cooling chamber for thermal management. There's a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging. The device weighs 174 grams and is only 7.55mm thick.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Expert Opinion

