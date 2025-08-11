Vivo V60 5G India Launch Tomorrow: Check its Camera

Vivo is refreshing the V series lineup in India tomorrow, i.e., August 12, 2025. The Vivo V60 5G will be coming to the market. It is interesting phone launch given the fact that Vivo V50 5G was launched earlier this year in February. In just about 7 months, the brand is back to launching the Vivo V60. Since it is the successor to V50, we expect the phone to come with several upgrades. This time too, there will be a ZEISS collaboration for the camera modes of the phone. The phone will not only have ZEISS telephoto sensor, but will also support many of the ZEISS shooting modes.









Vivo V60 Camera Setup

Vivo V60's camera setup will have a three sensors at the rear. There will be the main 50MP Sony IMX766 ZEISS OIS main camera, 50MP ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera with Sony IMX882 sensor, and a ZEISS Ultra-Wide Angle Camera. For selfies, there's going to be a 50MP ZEISS Group Selfie Camera.

With the 50MP ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera, users can click super high detailed and clear photos of subjects even at a far range. Further, users can shoot multifocal portraits, even when they are far from the subject. For portraits, there's are different portrait modes supported - Landscape Portrait, Street Portrait, Classic Portrait, Portrait, and Close Up (100mm). The Vivo X Wedding vLog support is also present in the phone. This will allow users to record wedding videos on the go, and then edit, pick, shoot, and let the phone do the music, effects, and editing.

Of course, there are several AI (artificial intelligence) modes supported. Things such as AI Magic Move to place the subject somewhere else in the photo is there.